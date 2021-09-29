Alberta healthcare providers face rising mental health numbers as ICUs approaching break-even point

Endlessly in the fourth incessant Alberta wave of COVID-19, healthcare providers are preparing for even more heartbreaking scenes in the coming weeks.

Exhausted and traumatized nurses and doctors say they are upset that Prime Minister Jason Kenney did not announce further public health restrictions on Tuesday to ease growing pressure on hospitals, despite the rise and desperation for the so-called “fire blockade”.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,100 Albertans were being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 263 in intensive care units. Alberta ICUs have reached 184 percent of their normal capacity. When factorized into extra beds added, the capacity is at 86 percent.

“Heartbreaking hail,” said Keri Price, a pediatric ICU nurse in Calgary at Alberta Children’s Hospital, who was deployed to care for adult patients with critical illness.

“It’s really sad to see all these homeless patients next to them. And alone. And dying alone.”

These traumatic scenes are now routine in Alberta hospitals.

“It felt like a war zone,” said Edmonton emergency room doctor Dr Shazma Mithani, who worked a shift at the ICU this week as part of her regular rotation.

“Every single person on the healthcare team was just exhausted. Literally there is no end in sight because the government is doing nothing to allow this to end,” Mithani said, shuddering.

“I do not know how we can continue to go to work every day and face these challenges not knowing that tomorrow is the day [critical care] will the triage begin? Or will I see another 20-year-old who needs to be intubated? Or will I have to tell another family that their boyfriend is dying? “

Alberta COVID-19 crisis is always loading her in her mind, even when she is not at work.

“To be reinforced like this all the time is exhausting. And, at some point, we will all collapse. And what will be left after that?”

Dr. Katie Lin, an emergency room physician in Calgary, says health care providers are feeling a great deal of moral distress as hospitals face the strain of COVID-19. (Katie Lin)

Moral suffering

Earlier during the pandemic, health care providers had hoped the vaccines would pave the way for Alberta to emerge from the pandemic, according to Calgary ER doctor Dr. Katie Lin.

“It was very overwhelming to be back in this situation and in a way in a much worse situation in terms of our ICU capacity and the burden placed on our system. It feels like that hope was taken away a bit by factors beyond our control. ”.

As hospitals fill up, healthcare workers are struggling to reconcile their desire to provide the best possible care for each patient with the reality of resource depletion, she said.

“Many of us are feeling a great deal of moral distress now that we care about our COVID patients,” Lin said.

“When you are dealing with a patient in front of you who needs sustained life care and who is anxious, you are trying to do everything you can to save their life. And it is very disturbing when it comes to the degree of denial to the rest of the community. And I think that’s definitely the burning food we’re feeling. “

Emotional fatigue

As a lung specialist at the Calgary Southern Health Campus, Dr. Kerry Johannson treats many COVID-19 survivors who are left with long-term lung disease and breathing problems.

“It’s hard to see death and disability and people suffering when I know it shouldn’t be like that,” she said.

“There is an emotional fatigue when you give and give your compassion and your mental energy and your desire to help, that sometimes if you feel like you have no more to give.”

But Johannson says what keeps her going is to see significant signs of support when she least expects it.

“Any of those thank-you notes or someone buying you coffee at a cafe when you have to stop at your cleaning on the way back to work is enough to make each of us cry.”

‘Thank you’

On Tuesday, Alberta’s new health minister, Jason Copping, acknowledged the strain on front-line health care workers.

“Thank you. I thank you directly and sincerely thousands of healthcare professionals who have given everything they have absolutely and much more over the last 19 months,” he said.

“I hear you talking about how exhausted you are, how the payment of these many months has affected your physical and mental health.”

Copping said he is committed to increasing the core capacity of the ICU and preparing Alberta for the upcoming waves of COVID-19.

But the prime minister chose not to bring in further public health measures, saying the government would monitor the impact of those already in power.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about the long-term mental health implications of this fourth relentless wave.

“I just do not know how this can be processed. I think we will need massive mental and psychological health support for our workforce,” said Dr. Sue Reid, physician health attorney and former member of the Alberta Medical Association’s physician advisory committee and family support.

“If it is an intensive care physician who accepts more and more unvaccinated patients on a larger scale, that could have been avoided with the right messages and education. If it is a surgeon trying to balance which cancer patient “Breastfeeding will make it to their list this week. It’s’s disappointment, fatigue, fatigue,” she said.

“Where do you see the end here? It’s just a great grief.”

Reid said that when the fourth wave finally fades, the pressure will not end for healthcare providers, who will be left to deal with surgical retardation and health problems caused by delays in care.