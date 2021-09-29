I said. the doctor says the province should take notes from the Manitoba vaccine strategy

A Saskatchewan doctor is urging the provincial government to do more to raise vaccination rates after Manitoba announced it would spend millions to help doctors and other health care workers increase the number of first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in that province Me

Saskatchewan vaccination rate dropped in the following weeks after prompting all public restrictions on COVID-19 on July 11th. Now they are climbing once again. Thousands of doses have been administered since Prime Minister Scott Moe announced a vaccination certification policy on September 16th.

However, on Tuesday Saskatchewan recorded one of its worst days on the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking numerous pandemic-related records.

The province reported that 10 other people with COVID died. There was also a record 311 people in hospital with the disease, with 65 in intensive care, also a record.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman, chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and Saskatchewan Health Authority Emergency Operations Center commander Derek Miller are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 2pm on CST on Wednesday.

I said. has one of the lowest vaccination rates

Last Tuesday, Manitoba Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced $ 14 million to help doctors hold a community-focused, one-on-one meeting with their patients who are not fully vaccinated.

It aims to help doctors eliminate misinformation about vaccines and provide opportunities for patients to talk about their vaccine questions and concerns, according to Manitoba Department of Health and Seniors Audrey Gordon.

Saskatchewan has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. As of Tuesday, 71.7 percent of Saskatchewan eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Manitoba is at 80.3 percent.

Dr Madhav Sarda, a child psychiatrist at the University of Saskatchewan, said Manitoba’s approach to giving doctors more tools to increase intake is very beneficial, as it makes people look at the health care providers they already have besim.

“One pro for the Manitoba system is that you have people who already have a relationship with their family doctor and who already have a relationship there,” Sarda said.

“Information is more reliable when it comes from someone you trust and it makes more sense that way.”

The health authority said that since the announcement of the vaccination certification policy, more doses have entered the arms of Saskatchewan residents. However, the Saskatchewans vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in Canada. (Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press)

Sarda added that in healthcare, relationships and trust between doctors and patients can make all the difference.

“Relationships are what help us push people to accept treatment, to accept diagnoses, to improve their health care, to improve their lives, to make changes in their lives.”

PM comments on ‘desperate’ doctors

Prime Minister Scott Moe has said vaccines are the only way out of this pandemic and recently said he hopes to see the medical community do more to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Tamara Hinz said Moe’s remarks were “disappointing” as many doctors have been educating and combating misinformation since the pandemic began.

“I think it would just be nice to accept that, that would probably make him reach out and collaborate with the healthcare workers who are doing this kind of work already,” Hinz said.

Sarda acknowledged that no approach would increase vaccination rates and said “we need all hands on deck.”

“We need the double, the triple we have. We have to go to every rural community,” Sarda said. “Just go to every big job, every potash mine, every big job and make pop-up clinics right there.”

The Ministry of Health responds

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said it has tried to raise awareness and education about COVID-19 and vaccines in many ways, including spending more than $ 1.6 million to date on online and print media content, and ads in Cree, Dene and Michif Me languages

This is at the forefront of campaigns funded by the Canada Public Health Agency and outstanding content such as news releases and social media posts, the ministry said.

“In the summer, the Ministry of Health also sent letters to all families who had one or more residents who were eligible for a vaccine but had not yet been immunized. In addition, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) and its partners “They are working to promote vaccination and educate the public about the benefits, safety of the vaccine and reduce misinformation,” the ministry wrote in a statement to CBC News.

“The JSC is working with First Nation Leaders and Mtis, and other key actors to increase vaccination reception among other members,” and has maintained pop-up and outpatient vaccination clinics, the ministry said.

Saskatchewan Health Authority said it has recently doubled its COVID vaccination clinics and now has more options to book online, in addition to field and pop-up clinics.