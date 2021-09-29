Sexual assault left Jane Doe suicidal, court hears while Doug Snelgrove awaits sentence

Doug Snelgrove was convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman in 2014. (Malone Mullin / CBC)

A St. John police officer convicted in May of sexually assaulting a young woman is now behind bars, awaiting a High Court judge to deliver his sentence.

Doug Snelgrove, a commander in the Royal Newfoundland Construction for 16 years, was left speechless after a face mask in court Wednesday as he listened to the statement of his crime victim, who could not be identified under Canadian law.

The woman, popularly known as Jane Doe during all the highly publicized trials since 2017, provided a four-page letter detailing the effects of the assault, investigation and numerous trials on her life.

“It’s difficult to say in words how emotionally impactful the events of that night are [have] had, “she wrote.” Not a day goes by without coming to my mind. He will live with me until the day I die, persecuting my thoughts. “

The woman described being in physical pain for a week after her attack, and says she quickly entered a state of depression and anxiety, at one point seeking admission to Waterford Hospital in St. Louis. John’s after drug overdose.

It was an attempt to take her life, she said.

The testimony in court three times and the repeated exposure of the case by the media and online comments, left him unable to speak about it willingly in therapy, the letter continued.

“I never expected to read about myself and my attack on social media, as everything I did or did not choose to stand out,” she wrote. “The trial would come out in conversation with those around me, while no one knew it was me. It was a constant reminder.”

Snelgrove was arrested Wednesday to await sentencing on November 12. (Malone Mullin / CBC)

The letter is the first public statement made by Jane Doe in addition to her testimony. She described wasting energy at school and work during trials, leaving St. John after graduating from college to avoid the culprits in the city where she was attacked.

Even now, she said, the sight of a police car or an authority figure plunges her into a panic attack and she finds herself withdrawing from family when anxiety begins.

She said she still finds it difficult to sleep at night.

“Once the trial is over, I would say to myself,” she wrote. “I will get help after the trial is over.”

Attack is not a crime: the husband

Snelgrove was arrested in 2015 and tried three times before pleading guilty in May after a court heard he drove the woman home from a club in his patrol car and attacked her at her apartment. Jane Doe testified that she did not remember giving consent to any of the acts between them.

Diana Parsons, who has been married to Snelgrove for 20 years, offered the bank a protection of her husband’s character, telling Khaladkar that she would be “always by his side”.

Snelgrove, photographed here shortly after his conviction in May, went on trial three times on the same charge of sexual assault for wrongdoing on the judge’s bench. (Malone Mullin / CBC)

She smiled at her husband as she entered the witness stand, describing in detail Snelgrove’s military and law enforcement career.

Despite the “unimaginable trauma” he encountered as a soldier in Kosovo, she said, “he went on with a life of service”, graduating from a police academy in 2004 and finding a job as an officer in St. John, his hometown.

News of the sexual assault allegations “came as a complete shock” to those around him, Parsons said, speaking equally throughout her statement.

“The man I know is not capable of this,” she recalled thinking, characterizing Snelgrove as an “amazing” man who would not risk his career. “It felt like we were talking about someone else.”

Parsons said subsequent trials and final sentencing led her husband to depression and suicidal ideation. Calvary and his wickedness “almost destroyed us,” she added.

A shout from Snelgrove erupted in the courtroom, which wept visibly into most of Parsons’ statement.

“I’m not here because I’m fine with what Doug did,” she said. “His actions were unforgivable.”

While Parsons considers the attack “morally wrong”, she refused to admit it as a crime, instead arguing that Snelgrove had been convicted in the “court of public opinion”.

“For more than six years his face and name have been a constant presence in the media,” she said. “He stood in the face of relentless negative publicity, amid protests and fierce personal attacks.”

Parsons’s speech did not contain an apology to Jane Doe or specifically mention the effect of the Snelgrove crime on his victim.

“There are simply no words to describe the shock and sadness we both experienced when the jury found him guilty in the end,” she said.

Crown recommends 5 years in prison

Crown counselor Lloyd Strickland urged justice to declare a sentence at the highest end of the average, recommending five years in prison and appointment as a registered sex offender.

Strickland said the sentence should serve as a deterrent to people in positions of trust and restore public confidence in the RNC.

“This crime is the kind that shocks the community,” Strickland said. “It’s a stain on the entire administration of justice.”

His comments come weeks after sexual abuse judge Lynn Moore revealed that more than a dozen women had come out with charges against eight RNC officers, including the force in a further search.

Prosecutor Lloyd Strickland argued Wednesday that Snelgrove’s conviction should deter others in power from abusing trust. (Malone Mullin / CBC)

The profound impact of the Snelgrove crime on Jane Doe should also be considered, Stricklandadded.

Snelgrove’s lawyer, Randy Piercey, cited a list of precedents, noting what he called “much worse” sexual assaults that received shorter sentences than the Crown recommendation.

He asked Khaladkar for a sentence of 18 to 24 months.

Khaladkar ordered Snelgrove into custody for the first time since his sentencing. Snelgrove, who remains a sworn police officer in the RNC, will remain behind bars until sentencing on November 12.