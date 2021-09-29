Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

The World Health Organization reported that the global number of new coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall last week, with about 3.3 million new infections and about 55,000 deaths, marking a 10 percent drop in both compared to a week ago. before.

In his regular pandemic assessment released Tuesday, Said the Health agency The largest declines in new cases were seen in:

The Eastern Mediterranean region, which saw a 17 per cent drop in new cases.

Western Pacific region, down 15 percent.

The Americas region, down 14 percent.

The WHO noted that despite a “declining trend in new weekly cases and deaths” in America, “the overall epidemiological situation has not improved significantly since an increase in mid-July 2021.”

The global health agency said all regions reported more than 15 per cent drop in deaths, with the exception of Europe, where the death toll was similar to last week, and Africa, where there was about a five per cent rise. In the Western Pacific region, the death toll dropped by almost a quarter.

The WHO first reported a significant drop in mid-September cases to four million new cases, with decreases observed in all areas of the world, the first time in more than two months that COVID-19 cases had dropped.

Winter in the northern hemisphere, however, can bring about an increase in the number of cases as more activities move inward.

The WHO, which has worked to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, has consistently condemned global inequality in vaccine distribution and called on richer nations to do more to help countries with less access. .

-From The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:20 AM ET

What is happening in Canada

SEE: NACI recommends incentives for the elderly in long-term care: NACI recommends COVID-19 stimulant shots for the elderly in long-term care Amid a global debate over COVID-19 vaccine promoters, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending third doses to more vulnerable Canadians, especially seniors in long-term care homes. 1:58

The Canadian Medical Association is calling for closures in Alberta and Saskatchewan to protect health care systems that it says are being destroyed under pressure from COVID-19.

Both provinces are setting hospitalization records, and the intensive care capacity is not reaching either.

Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the national group, is urging provincial and federal governments to take immediate action.

“This is beyond anything the healthcare system has ever faced in modern times,” Smart told aninterview on Wednesday.

“What we are seeing now is basically no ability to provide any other acute care medicine beyond caring for people with COVID. So basically, the health care system has already collapsed.”

The association is calling for short, controlled closures often called fire breakers or breakers that would shut down schools and non-core businesses.

-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 3:30 p.m. at

What is happening all over the world

A woman prepares to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Algiers on Wednesday. (Anis Belghoul / Associated Press)

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 233 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.7 million.

INAfrica, Algeria will start production of the Sinovac vaccine in partnership with China on Wednesday in order to meet domestic demand and export surplus.

INMiddle East,Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says his priority is to keep the nation’s economy open and increase vaccinations among the country’s Arab minority as Israel faces a wave of coronavirus infections.

INEurope, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will set a chair this year for the planned public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and missing families will have a role in the proceedings.

COVID-19 Admitted Families for Justice, which has about 4,000 members, has called for a public inquiry into the pandemic treatment by the government, in order to teach lessons to limit future virus-related deaths. She has criticized Johnson and his Conservative government for the lack of remedies for health workers, delayed blockages and a very poor travel policy.

Representatives from COVID-19 Families of the Dead for Justice pose for photographs holding photographs of their deceased relatives near the Memorial Wall they helped create in London, England. (Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images)

Johnson confirmed in May that a public inquiry would begin hearing the evidence next year. However, the group says, “we see no reason why preparations for the investigation could not begin now, especially as nearly 1,000 people are still losing their lives each week.”

The UK recorded 167 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. Britain has the second highest number of pandemic deaths in Europe after Russia, with more than 136,500 deaths reported.

In Russia, meanwhile, health authorities reported a record number of deaths from the coronavirus for the second day in a row, but authorities say they are not considering imposing nationwide restrictions.

Russia’s state-run coronavirus working group recorded 857 deaths Wednesday, the country’s highest daily pandemic number. The previous record of 852 deaths from COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday.

INAsia-Pacificregion, the Ministry of Health in Singapore reported 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began. The country also reported eight new deaths due to the disease.

A recent increase in cases following the easing of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to halt further reopening. Approximately 80 percent of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

INAmericas, at least 400,000 people in the United States have received booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after U.S. health regulators cleared the third round of injections for millions of people and another million are seeking them, the White House said Tuesday.

-By the Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 11:15 p.m. at