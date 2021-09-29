International
Wayne Couzens used police IDs and handcuffs to kidnap Sarah Everard | crIme
Wayne Couzens used the police warrant card and handcuffs to lure Sarah Everard out of the way before strangling him with his police belt and burning her body, depriving her family of the opportunity to say their last goodbyes, the court said. .
Video footage released Wednesday showed Couzens, then a Metropolitan police officer, organizing a fake arrest of Everard as she returned from a South London guest house in Mars during a period of coronavirus blockade measures.
He handcuffed her in the back seat of his car and that was the start of her long ordeal, including an 80-kilometer journey [to Kent] while he was detained which would lead first to her rape and then to her murder, Tom Little QC told Old Bailey.
At one point quite quickly after driving from the sidewalk to the South Circular and having not gone to a police station, Sara Everard must have understood her fate.
Everards mother Susan told the court she was tortured at the thought of what her 33-year-old daughter suffered.
The full details of Couzens’s crimes were first revealed at a hearing to decide whether he should be sentenced to death in prison. The prosecution said the crimes were so serious, involving the abuse of his position and trust as a police officer, that they could deserve to be sentenced to a life sentence.
Couzens kept his head down in court. Everards father Jeremy and the other daughter, Katie, each asked Couzens to confront them before they began addressing him directly. He raised his head slightly but did not look at them.
Everards’s assassination shocked Britain and led to a call for the safety of women on the streets. Police fear the full details of the crime will cause growing disgust and anger.
Couzens, 48, hired a car and bought tape before shooting a young single girl for kidnapping and raping her as part of a premeditated mission the night Everard was abducted, prosecutors told the court on the first day of a two-day hearing sentence.
Little said Everard, a marketing executive, was caught on March 3 before being flown to Kent, where Couzens killed her and left her body in the village.
Police released images of Couzens shaking hands as he bought a drink and a baking dessert the next day. Days later he returned to the scene, where he had erected an improvised stones to burn the bodies of his victims, for a day trip with his wife and two children.
Couzens, who had worked a night shift as an armed police officer guarding the U.S. embassy in London hours before the abduction, put Everard in the rental car, handcuffed him, and showed her his order card. , said Little.
Couzens may have used the pretext that Everard had broken Covid’s lockout rules to stop him, the court heard. He had undertaken Covid police patrols and knew what language to use for those who may have broken the rules.
Couzens was off duty at the time, but wore his police belt. He met Everard around 9:30 p.m. after she did what was supposed to be a 50 minute walk home.
A woman who witnessed the start of Everard’s abduction by Couzens saw her in handcuffs on the sidewalk. Little said the passerby thought she was witnessing an undercover police officer arresting a woman she thought had done something wrong.
The witness then saw Couzens walking with Everard, her hands tied behind her, towards his car. Little said Everard may have been more vulnerable to an accusation of violating Covid rules because she had been to a friend’s place for dinner during the blockade.
Little said: She was stopped from cheating. Defendant using his admission card and handcuffs, as well as his other police officers released equipment to make a false arrest. He told the court Everard was the victim of fraud, kidnapping, rape, strangulation, fire.
In Kent Officer Met swapped cars and raped his victim, was heard in court. He used the police belt to strangle Everard. Defendant informed the psychiatrist that he strangled Sarah Everard using his belt. Given all the circumstances, this would be consistent with his police belt, Little said in court.
Couzens was caught on CCTV overtaking Kent after the murder as he began to hide his crimes. He filled a jar with gasoline and began burning Everards body in a field and shifting the body into green bags purchased specifically for that task, Little said.
Couzens appeared in person at Old Bailey in central London wearing a dark blue suit and mask. He sat down, with his head down and his eyes closed, after details of Everards trial were heard.
The court heard that Couzens had tried to throw away Everards cell phone and that semen was found on her body. A fragment of the Everards SIM card was found in a used Couzens machine.
Police released video of Couzens claiming officers, when arrested at home, that he had abducted Everard because he had been threatened by a gang and was forced to hand them over. That was a lie, the prosecution said.
A recording was also released of Couzens calmly calling a veterinarian a few days after the abduction to schedule an appointment for his dog, saying he might be suffering from separation anxiety.
The Everards body was found seven days after the abduction, from the woods near Ashford in Kent, about 20 miles west of Couzens’s house in Deal. It was hidden and wrapped in a builder bag that Couzens had bought days before. Everard was identified by her dental records. A postmortem indicated that she had died from neck compression.
Couzens was arrested at his home in Deal on March 9, first on suspicion of kidnapping. The next day, while in police custody, he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
An armed officer in the Mets elite parliamentary and diplomatic defense group, Couzens pleaded guilty to abducting, raping and killing Everard in previous court hearings, and was subsequently fired by the Met. On Wednesday the court heard that Couzens was 29,000 in debt and was in dispute with the Met over his payment.
Everard’s abduction and murder sparked a national debate over the safety of women in the UK and whether the criminal justice system does enough to protect them and punish those who attack them.
Lord Justice Fulford will decide on the minimum duration of Couzens’s life sentence on Thursday.
