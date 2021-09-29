Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defends actions as COVID-19 grows in province

Paul Merriman says he is responsible for everything that happens in the Saskatchewans healthcare system.

However, the Saskatchewans health minister stopped apologizing as an increase in COVID-19 cases is leaving the healthcare system being interrupted by canceled surgeries and a suspended organ transplant program.

Merriman made the statement at his first press conference in 35 days.

I absolutely take responsibility for everything, good, bad and everything in between that happens within a healthcare system, he said.

There has not been a day this year where I have not been in contact with my officials, with my chief of staff, with people within the health care system. I have not yet taken a day off to be able to manage this unprecedented time that we are at the best we can.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili said Merriman should have used today’s announcement to announce his resignation.

The fact that he finally came out of hiding to hold a press conference to announce that the federal government will provide rapid tests for Saskatchewan in two weeks, 20 months from the pandemic, is not something to just celebrate its further proof how low is the bar set by this failed health minister, Meili said in a statement.

Meili said Merriman should have sought help from the federal government to help overcrowded hospitals, to bring isolation requests to school children who test positive and release COVID-19 modeling.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan reported that 295 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 67 of whom were in intensive care.

According to health officials, 75 percent of the 295 patients eligible for vaccination were not fully immunized.

Merriman said the way out of the pandemic is for people to be vaccinated.

He said it would have the biggest impact on our healthcare system versus anything else.

But we are also supplementing it with some public health restrictions to be able to make sure we are flattening this curve as much as possible. And as you can see, our numbers have stabilized at a very high rate, but they have stabilized.

Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Nurses Union jointly urged the provincial government to re-establish meeting limits for both public and private events.

SMA President Dr Eben Strydom said the move would help mitigate the fourth wave.

Mask mandates and vaccination requirements are essential, but not enough against the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, he said in a statement Wednesday.

As colder weather approaches, the clusters will move indoors, creating the potential for increased incidence.

SUN President Tracy Zambory said people would die without limiting the size of the gathering.

Registered nurses are desperate to see preventable hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. They are upset. They are tired, she said.

I have heard their stories carried by anger, frustration and fear for their patients. The government can no longer ignore the prayers of the provincial healthcare community.

The head of the Canadian Medical Association said Wednesday that emergency measures are needed in Saskatchewan and Alberta to halt increases in COVID-19.

Dr Katharine Smart, head of the CMA, said Saskatchewan has a broken healthcare system and called on the Saskatchewan government to increase vaccination through compulsory vaccination in healthcare settings.

She also said the province should consider enforcing firefighters or switches.

Any and all available measures should be implemented to curb the mortality rate, support workers and start addressing the consequences of patients whose care is now on unlimited waiting, she said.

This is a time for bold action and for politics to get out of the way of the necessary cooperation.

With files from Aaron D’Andreaand Moises Canales-Lavigne

















