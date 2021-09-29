Protesters will be barred from blocking access to Alberta hospitals, healthcare facilities

CORRECTION:An earlier version of this story indicated that protests and demonstrations outside hospitals would be banned. In fact, protests and demonstrations will still be allowed, but a new regulation will prevent demonstrators from blocking access to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Protesters will be banned from blocking access to hospitals under a new provincial regulation, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said on Tuesday.

But no new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were announced, despite recent calls by medical professionals to adopt “fire-fighting” measures to protect the health care system in distress.

Kenney said at a news conference that the province is still monitoring the impact of the public health measures that went into effect on September 20th. He said that the unvaccinated Albanians who are currently filling the hospital beds will not be likely to respect any new measures.

“It’s a paradox and there is no easy solution to it,” he said.

Instead, Critical Infrastructure Protection Act regulations will be enacted to ensure that health care facilities are subject to the same legal protections as railways, highways, and pipelines, which carry penalties for violations, interference with operations, and construction or causing of damage. The regulation is expected to take effect soon, the province said.

Kenney says immunization is unlikely to match widespread restrictions Asked if Alberta would impose stricter COVID-19 rules, Prime Minister Jason Kenney says now is not the time. 1:37

The move is in response to protests across the country two weeks ago by anti-vaccination groups, Kenney said.

“Recently, the Alberts looked at the vaccine protesters standing in front of our hospitals, throwing untruths and misinformation about our healthcare system, our doctors and our nurses,” he said.

“People were rightly shocked when they saw this completely inappropriate behavior from a vocal minority.”

Protests and demonstrations will not be banned. Kenney and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu reiterated that the intention was not to interfere with the individual right of every individual to legitimate protests.

“Albertans need to have the ability to access health care when they need it, and health care professionals need to have the ability to do their job without interference,” Madu said.

Individuals found guilty of violating the Critical Infrastructure Protection Act may be fined up to $ 10,000 for first offenses and up to $ 25,000 for subsequent offenses, and sentenced to six months in prison, or both. The corporation opposing the act faces fines of up to $ 200,000.

Alberta Chief Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 were identified among 11,100 tests performed in the previous 24 hours. The positivity ratios were 11.5 percent.

As of Tuesday, there are 1,100 patients in the hospital, including 263 in intensive care.

Another 18 deaths have been reported, bringing the total in the province to 2,663 since the start of the pandemic.

Hinshaw noted that over the past 120 days, people who have not been fully vaccinated represented 80 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 91 percent of those in the ICU.

“These numbers speak for themselves: vaccines are very important,” she said.

Strengthening the ICU

The health care system is at a breaking point as Alberta Health Services strives to build more intensive care capacity in hospitals across the province.

Kenney said there are 370 ICU beds across the province, currently at 86 percent capacity. He noted that if not for the beds, the province would be at 184 per cent capacity.

“The only reason we have any beds available is because AHS has added 197 spaces more than double the number we maintain as the normal base of ICU beds in Alberta outside of this COVID time,” he said.

The province is set to launch a new advertising campaign aimed at providing education about COVID-19 vaccines and breaking common myths, Kenney said.

This will include a live newsletter, as well as radio, digital and billboard ads, he said.

Specific ads are targeting slower-use demographics, including rural areas and Albertans in the 1920s and 1930s.

Kenney said pharmacies and AHS will contact Albertans who have taken a first dose but have not yet taken a second.

Newfoundland and Labrador can help

Kenney told reporters he was talking to Andrew Furey, the prime minister of Newfoundland and Labrador, about getting help from the province, but it was indicated last week that Alberta had not reached the upper limit for its healthcare system.

The offer from Newfoundland and Labrador is not off the table, Kenney said.

“We have gone back and those discussions are going on today,” he said.

“If Newfoundland thinks they can release some medical staff to complement our front-line workers, we would be happy to receive that support.”

He said Furey is interested in sending healthcare workers to Fort McMurray, Alta., Popularly known as the second largest city in the Atlantic province.

“There may be news of this in the coming days,” Kenney said.