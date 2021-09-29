Manitoba reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, most from southern health district – Winnipeg

Manitoba on Wednesday confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 with most of the new infections coming from the southern health district.

Recent cases reported in provinces online dashboard COVID-19 bring the current number of cases in Manitobas to 668 and helped increase the province’s five-day test positivity rate to three percent.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported on the site remained at 1,211 on Wednesday.

Despite making up 15 percent of Manitoba’s total population, the Southern Health region again saw most of the new cases – 44 infections – on Wednesday.

















Experts say more needs to be done to curb the spread of COVID-19 Southern Health





Experts say more needs to be done to curb the spread of COVID-19 Southern Health



Of the other new cases, 25 came from the Winnipeg Health region, 21 were found in the Northern Health region, 16 were reported in the Prairie Mountain region and eight were reported in the Interlake Health region.

Earlier this week health officials said COVID-19 was disproportionately hitting the southern health district — where vaccination rates are among the lowest in Manitoba — as the province moves into the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Across the province, 84.9 per cent of qualified Manitobans have received one vaccine and 80.4 per cent have received two vaccines.

But vaccination rates are lower in parts of the south, including 41.3 percent in Winkler and less than 25 percent in the Rural Commune around Stanley.

Of Manitoba’s active cases, 205 are from the southern health district, as are 33 of the province’s 86 hospitalizations due to the virus.

In total, 20 patients are in the ICU due to COVID-19 throughout the province and 10 of them are from the Southern Health region, health data show.

Manitoba Health / Filed



Health officials say 73 percent of Manitobans in the hospital because of COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, and none of the ICU patients had received two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, adisturbing variants of provincial site tracking shows 281 of Manitoba active cases include the most contagious variants.

The data on the site show that Manitoba currently has seven active cases of Alpha, 10 active Delta infections and 264 active variant infections which have not yet been specified.

As of March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 60,443 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.