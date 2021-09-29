First Nations leaders in Quebec urge public to join in fight against systemic racism

It has been exactly one year since the Quebec-Labrador Assembly of First Nations (AFNQL) produced its action plan to address racism and discrimination.

Today, the assembly addressed Quebecerstogage directly in the war, saying ordinary people are part of a “wave of change” in favor of reconciliation, more so than the Quebec government.

“To achieve the reconciliation we are talking about these days, we call on citizens to get involved in the fight against racism and discrimination against people of the First Nations,” AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard told a news conference Wednesday.

He was joined by Adrienne Jrme, First Nation chief Simon Lac and spokeswoman for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women, and Nadia Robertson, another council spokeswoman and adviser to the Mikmac Nation of Gespeg in the Gasp.

Last year, instead of waiting for the government to implement the recommendations of the three commissions, AFNQL presented a plan consisting of 141 suggested actions how individuals and organizations can be involved.

The action plan was announced a day after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, died at a hospital in Joliette, Que., After direct hospital staff mocked her as she cried for help.

A grim vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of her death was held yesterday, where leaders said issues of racism in healthcare continue.

Quebec needs to grow

Picard says many people and organizations have supported the AFNQL action plan to combat racism since its inception, expressing a willingness to act as allies of the indigenous population and to take concrete action.

The assembly calls on Quebecers to take part in tomorrow’s activities for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and invites people to take pictures and videos of themselves showing their support and posting on social media.

However, Picard says he is not removing the government from its responsibilities.

“Our call for civil society should not, however, obscure the responsibility of the Quebec government, which necessarily needs to do more to combat racism and discrimination, just as it should do more for truth and reconciliation,” he said. .

The Quebecers themselves, for the most part, believe the government is not doing enough to combat racism and discrimination against indigenous people, according to a survey conducted for AFNQL.

In particular, local leaders want the government to adopt the Joyce Principle, a set of recommendations drafted by the Atikamekw community to guarantee health care for indigenous people without discrimination.

Ian Lafrenire, the minister responsible for indigenous affairs, said his government was “100 per cent” in favor of implementing the recommendations listed in the document.

But the province will not accept the Joyce Principle as a whole because of the mention of systemic racism.Lafrenire said his government does not use the term because it is “divisive” and half the people refuse to listen when it is mentioned.

Counselor. Robertson says indigenous people have spent years denouncing systemic racism in their community and that the government refuses to call it what it is, ignores the issue.

“How can we start fighting something we won’t even name?” she said.

Choosing Picardsays and choosing pieces of recommendations to agree with completely negates the principle.

“It’s not a principle you can pick and choose what you like,” he said. “You get it the way it is.”