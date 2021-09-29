International
First Nations leaders in Quebec urge public to join in fight against systemic racism
It has been exactly one year since the Quebec-Labrador Assembly of First Nations (AFNQL) produced its action plan to address racism and discrimination.
Today, the assembly addressed Quebecerstogage directly in the war, saying ordinary people are part of a “wave of change” in favor of reconciliation, more so than the Quebec government.
“To achieve the reconciliation we are talking about these days, we call on citizens to get involved in the fight against racism and discrimination against people of the First Nations,” AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard told a news conference Wednesday.
He was joined by Adrienne Jrme, First Nation chief Simon Lac and spokeswoman for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women, and Nadia Robertson, another council spokeswoman and adviser to the Mikmac Nation of Gespeg in the Gasp.
Last year, instead of waiting for the government to implement the recommendations of the three commissions, AFNQL presented a plan consisting of 141 suggested actions how individuals and organizations can be involved.
The action plan was announced a day after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, died at a hospital in Joliette, Que., After direct hospital staff mocked her as she cried for help.
A grim vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of her death was held yesterday, where leaders said issues of racism in healthcare continue.
Quebec needs to grow
Picard says many people and organizations have supported the AFNQL action plan to combat racism since its inception, expressing a willingness to act as allies of the indigenous population and to take concrete action.
The assembly calls on Quebecers to take part in tomorrow’s activities for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and invites people to take pictures and videos of themselves showing their support and posting on social media.
However, Picard says he is not removing the government from its responsibilities.
“Our call for civil society should not, however, obscure the responsibility of the Quebec government, which necessarily needs to do more to combat racism and discrimination, just as it should do more for truth and reconciliation,” he said. .
The Quebecers themselves, for the most part, believe the government is not doing enough to combat racism and discrimination against indigenous people, according to a survey conducted for AFNQL.
In particular, local leaders want the government to adopt the Joyce Principle, a set of recommendations drafted by the Atikamekw community to guarantee health care for indigenous people without discrimination.
Ian Lafrenire, the minister responsible for indigenous affairs, said his government was “100 per cent” in favor of implementing the recommendations listed in the document.
But the province will not accept the Joyce Principle as a whole because of the mention of systemic racism.Lafrenire said his government does not use the term because it is “divisive” and half the people refuse to listen when it is mentioned.
Counselor. Robertson says indigenous people have spent years denouncing systemic racism in their community and that the government refuses to call it what it is, ignores the issue.
“How can we start fighting something we won’t even name?” she said.
Choosing Picardsays and choosing pieces of recommendations to agree with completely negates the principle.
“It’s not a principle you can pick and choose what you like,” he said. “You get it the way it is.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/1-year-later-first-nations-quebec-action-plan-racism-1.6193374
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]