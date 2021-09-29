Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics – Updates on spectators, vaccinations and countermeasures against COVID -19





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) held a meeting of the Executive Board (IAC) today, in the presence of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Beijing 2022 briefed the EC on the principles that will help make the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games safe and successful as planned. Given the above objective, the IOC and IPC fully respect the principles established by Beijing 2022. These principles are based on extensive consultation with international experts and Chinese authorities, as well as the experience of Olympic and Paralympic stakeholders. The principles presented by Beijing 2022 will be detailed in the Games Books. The first version of these books will be released in late October. The second version will be published in December. Vaccination policy All athletes and Games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter the closed circle management system upon arrival. Participants of the games who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing.

Athletes who can secure a justified medical exemption will consider their cases.

All vaccines recognized by the WHO or affiliated international organizations, or formally approved by the countries or regions concerned, will be accepted. Game time clost circuit management From 23 January until the end of the Paralympics, a closed circuit management system will be implemented to ensure the safe holding of the Games. This closed-circuit management system will cover all Games-related areas, including arrival and departure, transportation, accommodation, food, competitions, and Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Within the closed circle, participants will only be allowed to move between the Games-related locations for training, racing and work. A dedicated system for transporting Games will be set up. Spectators / Tickets Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in mainland China who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures.

Specific COVID-19 countermeasures requirements for spectators from mainland China and details of ticket arrangements are under discussion and development and will be made available to the public in due course once they are completed. Accredited guest policy Beijing 2022 and the IOC underlined that all activities are being evaluated and optimized to focus on the essential aspects of the Games delivery. Stakeholders will apply this principle to their plans and the composition of the delegation.

In accordance with this principle, the IOC UN decided to cancel the category of accompanying guests for all actors. trip Accommodation In addition to the athletes and some delegation officials accompanying the athletes living in the Villages, all participants traveling to Beijing will reside in Beijing 2022 contracted hotels that will comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games. Testing The IOC and IPC welcome the decision to allow the sale of tickets to spectators residing in mainland China. This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favorable atmosphere to the countries. However, all parties feel for athletes and spectators from all over the world, knowing that spectator restrictions from outside mainland China had to be put in place to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter. Further information on the implementation of these policies and additional information on COVID-19 countermeasures will be detailed in the Game Books, which will be released in late October and December. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4 to 13. ### The International Olympic Committee is an international non-profit, civil, non-governmental organization, made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 percent of its revenue to the broader sports movement, which means that every day the $ 3.4 million equivalent goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world. ### For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

