Classic Keir Starmer dares for Blair, but leaves us wanting less | John Crace

HJo Keir Starmer is back because he really hasn’t been away. Even if not everyone knew exactly who he was or what he represented before the conference. By Tony Blair. After more than a decade of Labor politicians trying to uproot their former leader from party consciousness, Starmer dared to rehabilitate his memory. To make a real difference in people’s lives, you had to be in government and he was proud of the New Labors record. Work was the Patriots party and when it came to the level, Blair and Gordon Brown had achieved far more in their time in office than the Conservatives had achieved in the last 11 years.

And the delegates in the hall in Brighton seemed to like the first Starmers conference address in front of a live audience. As if they had been given permission to relive the glories of a secret past without having to apologize for the war in Iraq. True, there were some heck. The first started within minutes after Starmer came on stage a single voice singing, Oh, Je-re-my Cor-byn and they continued all the time. Some savagely waved A4 sheets of paper under the impression that they were football referees showing Kerry the red card, while others became increasingly casual, shouting Where is Peter Mandelson? and free Julian Assange.

As the devils go, they were definitely third class if you really want to break the procedures, make enough noise to be thrown out and their main achievement was to play into the hands of the Starmers. They not only made the Starmers policy brand look like the new major Corbinism was sent into history with a passing blow to the 2019 election manifesto, but they allowed Starmer to show that he was not the slightly wooden performer he sometimes appears to be. to be. What seemed to be spontaneity might well have been proven, but his view that normally conservatives were the ones flooding in on prime minister questions at this time Wednesday was still a clean class.

Starmer conference speech: Work ‘will be back in business’ highlights the videos

Starmer had arrived on stage as a brief introduction to Doreen Lawrence approvals did not come much better than this if you try to convince voters who do not know much about you that you are a worthy man who has done a serious job before entering politics and is on the list of current crises that the Conservatives were failing to cope with. The price of gas rises and the energy company fails. Lack of fuel and HGV driver. Empty shelves.

Almost for the first time since the Labor conference began, it felt as if the party had stopped talking and fighting with itself. Now his footage was posted on the Tories and Starmer got some well-targeted remarks that Boris Johnson was a fake. A charlatan. A rogue with only one trick. A man waiting for someone else to clean up his mess. And Keir was willing and able. Most cursed of all, Boris was an insignificant person. This probably had a much better echo with the country in general than Angela Rayner who called it the Tory sludge.

The rest of the speech united the Starmers back and front story. Most of the personal stuff would be familiar to those who had seen it interviewed on TV by Piers Morgan but did not feel stagnant or repetitive. His fathers ’work as a tool maker not only allowed him to talk about the value of all forms of work, but opened the door to a stalemate about Johnsons father who had been a tool maker of the kind. No one had seen that gaga coming. And his story of meeting John and Penny Clough who were both in the audience after their daughter Jane was murdered by her ex-partner was not only extremely powerful and touching, she positioned Starmer firmly on the side of order and law.

About 45 minutes later, it gradually became clear to everyone that we were still only halfway through the speech. Now the energy started to fluctuate and people’s attention started to wander as Starmer went into detail about the production of aircraft parts and hospital robotics. The speech of the ideal leaders should be a maximum hour that no one can take more and if you can not convince your party and country that you are the real deal in 60 minutes, you will not do it by taking another half hour.

Luckily for Starmer, he had already done more than sell himself in the first half, so a large part of the outgoing audience was not a massive problem. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. ” He even dared to mention Brexit even though he had no better ideas than anyone else on how to make it work. Or if he did, he was keeping his thoughts to himself. Now was probably not the time to tell voters that they had made a terrible mistake by choosing Boris to implement the toughest Brexit.

Starmer finally ended with a standing ovation. It had not been the perfect speech, but it had been he who had responded most to those who wanted to know if he had the energy and passion to cut it as a Labor leader. Close your eyes and you can even imagine him as a potential prime minister. Especially if the Conservatives continued to spoil things. Starmer did not bother to run to sing the Red Flag that traditionally completes all Labor conferences. Not even many of the delegates. Tony Blair would have approved it. The New Job Revival begins here.