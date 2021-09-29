News veterans run new global fund for public interest media





Former New York Times chief executive and BBC CEO Mark Thompson is teaming up with Filipino journalist and press freedom lawyer Maria Ressa to lead a global initiative to support independent media and journalists globally. Why it matters: All over the world, authoritarians are taking more aggressive actions to undermine the free press, especially in the light of COVID. Thompson played an active role in combating verbal attacks against the press by former President Trump during his tenure as CEO of The Times.

Ressa is faced cyber defamation lawsuits in the Philippines for her work and has been arrested many times. Ressa, who was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2018, and press freedom advocates argue that the arrests and lawsuits are happening as a result of Rappler’s critical reporting to the Philippine government. Details: Thompson and Ressa will co-chair the board of the new initiative, called International Media Fund of Public Interest, starting October 1st. The fund will be managed by CEO Sheetal Vyas, a former international development strategist. A statement from the group noted that Vyas says the fund is seeking to raise an initial $ 100 million “to begin supporting the media in low- and middle-income countries by 2022.”

The initiative is currently raising funds for the start-up. Its founding partners include Luminate, a philanthropic organization founded by Pierre and Pam Omidyar, and BBC Media Action.

Additional operational funding has come from Philanthropists Craig Newmark, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the National Foundation for Democracy, the statement notes. Purpose of the fund will work with various actors, including governments, corporations, Big Tech firms, development agencies, and philanthropists to strengthen independent journalism and press freedoms. The fund will provide grants from money collected in "media in low- and middle-income countries at the regional level", under the direction of an independent board. What they say: Fearless credible journalist from independent media [organizations] is one of the essential pillars of democracy, Thompson said. If you can get people to believe your lies, then you can control them, Ressa said. "This is what authoritarians are doing and that is why it is so critical that we have live independent media in every country, to uncover the truth and hold power accountable.

Ressa founded the news site in the Philippines Rappler in 2012. Since then she has become a strong advocate for press freedoms. Go deeper: Freedom of the press is destroyed as authoritarianism spreads

