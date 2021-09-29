8th Annual International Blues Conference, 1 October





8th Annual International Blues Conference Make plans to attend the 8th Annual International Blues Conference, a celebration of the art form through science, lecturing and music, on Friday, October 1, 2021! This annual blues conference is hosted by Delta State University, located in Cleveland, Miss., The Heart of the Mississippi Delta and the birthplace of American music. This year the virtual conference will be available through the award-winning platform and events platform, Whova, for a hassle-free online experience and on-demand access. Performances included include Grammy-nominated Jontavious Willis, Coahoma Community College Concert Choir, a keynote address by Rev. Fr. Dr. Dwight Andrews and special presentations from lead producer Annette Hollowell! Breakfast will begin with shows linking the Black Gospel tradition to the blues, and the afternoon will feature academic presentations, all of which will be broadcast and recorded for on-demand access. Topics include blues; African diaspora music; Black music traditions and influences on American music and culture; the influence of blues, gospel, spirituals and soul music; Black music as protest and social commentary; and Black artists and the music industry. Do not lose it! Click HERE to register! Pre-Conference Events Our 2021 conference will begin with a pre-conference concert featuring SHAKE & HOLLA: North Mississippi Allstars nominated for a Grammy and Blues Music Award, who joined legendary Brass Renaissance band and Cedric Burnside. The concert starts at 19:30 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, with a fun public performance at the Bologna Center for the Performing Arts, located on the Delta States campus. Buy tickets now by calling the box office at (662) 846-4626 or by visiting the BPACs website at www.bolognapac.com. Click here to buy tickets now! To learn more about the International Blues Conference, view past conferences or sign up for this event of the year, visit www.deltastate.edu/blues.

