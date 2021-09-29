Connect with us

International

Climate activist Nakate demands immediate action from world leaders in Glasgow

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


MILAN Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said Wednesday that youth delegates meeting in Milan want to see immediate action by leaders at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, not free, understandable to support the subjects polluting fuel before starting business.

Nakate is among 400 activists invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate meeting that will draft a document for the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which opens on October 31st.

Connected: Biden studies storm damage, calls climate change everyone’s crisis

If leaders and governments are going to talk about net zero or emissions cuts, halving emissions by 2030 or 2040 or 2050, that means it has to start now, Nakate told The Associated Press.

That does not mean, if we do it by 2030, now and by 2030 we are going to open a coal-fired power plant, you know, it allows you to shred some gas, or you let us build an oil pipeline. This is not the real climate action we want, she said. If you are going to go to net zero by 2030, it should start now.

Connected: Report: The Sun could supply 40% of US electricity by 2035

Although activists have traveled to Milan from 180 countries, Nakate said many feel that their suggestions for the closing document to be published on Thursday are not welcome. She said the dynamics were disturbing.

It really feels like everything is set for us, Nakate, a 24-year-old with a degree in business administration. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg similarly accused the organizers on Tuesday of bringing in delegates selected from the cherries and claiming they were listening.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate share a word as they take part in the start of the third Youth Climate Day in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate share a word as they take part in the start of the third Youth Climate Day in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. [ CLAUDIO FURLAN/LAPRESSE | AP ]

But she said the young people were talking and had set up their own working group on fossil fuels.

I hope it is something they can accept, she said.

Nakate delivered an emotional opening speech to the rally on Tuesday, calling on leaders for failing to deliver on financial promises and describing the devastating impact of home climate change in Uganda. While she said she was shocked by the support she had received after her speech, she dismissed the media tendency to call the movement leaders.

How do people portray climate change, Nakate said. It is not just one face or two faces. Its communities. There are people who organize in different places. I think this is the real face of the climate movement. People standing for the planet and a better future.

In 2020, Nakate was removed from an Associated Press photo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The AP apologized and acknowledged the mistakes in the way it initially responded.

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to deliver on promises to curb emissions, and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote a culture of responsible sharing.

Francesco thanked the activists for their dreams and good projects and encouraged them to form an educational alliance to help rebuild the structure of humanity through caring for the planet.

Connected: Experts say climate change could make hurricanes more intense, not cause them

This vision is capable of challenging the adult world because it reveals that you are prepared not only for action but also for patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, he said.

Francis has made the care of our common home of the Earth a hallmark of his papacy and devoted an encyclical to the whole issue in 2015. The Scottish Bishops Conference has said it expects Francesco to attend the climate summit in Glasgow, though the Vatican has not yet confirmed its presence.

It’s time to make wise decisions so that we can use the many experiences gained in recent years in order to enable a culture of care, a culture of responsible sharing, Francis said in the message.

By CHARLENE PELE, Associated Press.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/environment/2021/09/29/climate-activist-nakate-seeks-immediate-action-from-world-leaders-in-glasgow/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: