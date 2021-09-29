Climate activist Nakate demands immediate action from world leaders in Glasgow

MILAN Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said Wednesday that youth delegates meeting in Milan want to see immediate action by leaders at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, not free, understandable to support the subjects polluting fuel before starting business.

Nakate is among 400 activists invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate meeting that will draft a document for the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which opens on October 31st.

Connected: Biden studies storm damage, calls climate change everyone’s crisis

If leaders and governments are going to talk about net zero or emissions cuts, halving emissions by 2030 or 2040 or 2050, that means it has to start now, Nakate told The Associated Press.

That does not mean, if we do it by 2030, now and by 2030 we are going to open a coal-fired power plant, you know, it allows you to shred some gas, or you let us build an oil pipeline. This is not the real climate action we want, she said. If you are going to go to net zero by 2030, it should start now.

Connected: Report: The Sun could supply 40% of US electricity by 2035

Although activists have traveled to Milan from 180 countries, Nakate said many feel that their suggestions for the closing document to be published on Thursday are not welcome. She said the dynamics were disturbing.

It really feels like everything is set for us, Nakate, a 24-year-old with a degree in business administration. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg similarly accused the organizers on Tuesday of bringing in delegates selected from the cherries and claiming they were listening.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, left and Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate share a word as they take part in the start of the third Youth Climate Day in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. [ CLAUDIO FURLAN/LAPRESSE | AP ]

But she said the young people were talking and had set up their own working group on fossil fuels.

I hope it is something they can accept, she said.

Nakate delivered an emotional opening speech to the rally on Tuesday, calling on leaders for failing to deliver on financial promises and describing the devastating impact of home climate change in Uganda. While she said she was shocked by the support she had received after her speech, she dismissed the media tendency to call the movement leaders.

How do people portray climate change, Nakate said. It is not just one face or two faces. Its communities. There are people who organize in different places. I think this is the real face of the climate movement. People standing for the planet and a better future.

In 2020, Nakate was removed from an Associated Press photo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The AP apologized and acknowledged the mistakes in the way it initially responded.

Pope Francis on Wednesday praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to deliver on promises to curb emissions, and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote a culture of responsible sharing.

Francesco thanked the activists for their dreams and good projects and encouraged them to form an educational alliance to help rebuild the structure of humanity through caring for the planet.

Connected: Experts say climate change could make hurricanes more intense, not cause them

This vision is capable of challenging the adult world because it reveals that you are prepared not only for action but also for patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, he said.

Francis has made the care of our common home of the Earth a hallmark of his papacy and devoted an encyclical to the whole issue in 2015. The Scottish Bishops Conference has said it expects Francesco to attend the climate summit in Glasgow, though the Vatican has not yet confirmed its presence.

It’s time to make wise decisions so that we can use the many experiences gained in recent years in order to enable a culture of care, a culture of responsible sharing, Francis said in the message.

By CHARLENE PELE, Associated Press.