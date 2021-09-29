Marital Equality in Switzerland – Philadelphia Gay News

In a comprehensive national referendum with almost two-thirds of the vote, Switzerland legalized same-sex marriage on 26 September.

According to results from the Swiss Federal Chancellery, 64.1% of the Swiss electorate voted “yes” to marriage for all, with 35.9% voting “no” to 52.6% of eligible voters.

Switzerland is the latest Western European country to legalize same-sex marriage, which began with the Netherlands in 2001. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 30 countries.

Antonia Hauswirth of the national advocacy group Marriage for All told the media, We are very happy and relieved.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told the media, Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, whether it is two men, two women, or one man and one woman. The state does not have to tell citizens how they should lead their lives.

Keller-Sutter set the schedule for the first same-sex marriages on July 1, 2022.

In a statement posted on the website, Alexandra Karle, Director of Amnesty International Switzerland, said: Voting for same-sex couples the right to marry and all the rights that come with it, including the right to adopt children, is an important issue and a long overdue step towards equality.

Karle said, This historic vote sends a clear signal that LGBT + people have the same rights as everyone else.

Prior to the referendum, same-sex couples could register a civil partnership. But those civil partnerships do not give couples the same rights as marriage, most importantly; they do not allow the citizenship of a partner nor the joint adoption of children. The law will also make it easier for foreigners married to Swiss to obtain citizenship. There are currently around 700 gay and lesbian civil partnerships each year in Switzerland, which has a population of 8.6 million.

The new law will allow same-sex couples to marry in civil ceremonies and adopt children. One of the most controversial elements of the referendum is allowing lesbian married couples to donate sperm. Anti-marriage activists used children as a focal point of their negative campaign, claiming same-sex marriage was dangerous for children.

Monika Rueegger of the Swiss right-wing People’s Party (SVP) and a member of the anti-marriage No to Marriage group told Reuters she was disappointed with the referendum result.

It had nothing to do with love and feelings, it had to do with the well-being of children. Children and fathers are the losers here, she told the news agency.

The Swiss have thrown a massive yes in the ballot boxes, said Olga Baranova, a spokeswoman for the commission, yes, for the AFP news agency.

Today does not change my country, said Baranova. Today reflects the changing mentality over the last 20 years. It really is a reflection of a very wide and very important acceptance of LGBT people in society.

Two transgender women win seats in the German parliament

Two German politicians from the Green party have made history by becoming the first trans women to win parliamentary seats. Tessa Ganserer, 44, and Nyke Slawik, 27, will be members of the next German Bundestag.

The Green Party ranked third in the election, increasing its share of the vote to 14.8 percent from 8.9 percent in 2017. The Greens will now play a key role in building a new tripartite coalition government.

“It is a historic victory for the Greens, but also for the trans-emancipatory movement and for the entire queer community,” Ganserer, 44, told Reuters. Ganserer said the election results were emblematic of an open and tolerant society.

Ganserer, who was elected to Bavaria’s regional parliament in 2013, campaigned in part wanting Germany to have an easier procedure for ratifying gender reassignment in identity documents. Ganserer has two sons and she also campaigned on the importance of legislative changes to allow lesbian mothers to adopt children.

Slawik called the election results incredible after she won a seat in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“Madness! “I still can’t believe it, but with this historic election result I will definitely be a member of the next Bundestag,” Slawik posted on Instagram.

Slawik has called for a nationwide action plan against homophobia and transphobia, a law on self-determination and improvements to federal anti-discrimination law.

Homosexuality was decriminalized in Germany in 1969 and same-sex marriages were legalized in 2017. But hate crimes against LGBTQ people increased by 36 percent in 2020, according to law enforcement statistics.

Three Polish regions repeal declarations of LGBT-free zones

The three Polish regional councils voted on Monday (September 27th) to repeal motions declaring their provinces LGBT-free zones, the state-run PAP news agency reported. The European Union had previously threatened to withdraw funds from the regions.

Numerous local authorities in Poland declared themselves free from LGBT ideology in 2019. The action was part of an escalating factionalism in the predominantly Catholic and right-wing country. President Andrzej Duda has campaigned for anti-gay policy and called for religious conservatives. Duda and his party have portrayed the LGBT + civil rights struggle as a threat to traditional family values.

The European Commission says zones could violate EU law on non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and warned Poland in recent months about zones and other discriminatory actions.

Officials in the southeastern Podkarpackie and Lubelskie provinces and in the southern Malopolskie province, three of the nearly 100 municipalities and provinces that approved motions for their proclamation of “LGBT ideology”, all voted to repeal the motions Monday.

In Podkarpackie, a new resolution entitled Podkarpackie was adopted as a well-established region of tolerance. In Lubelskie, officials adopted a motion entitled For the Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

“We see a special need to protect schools and families and the right of every person to self-determination,” the PAP quoted the latest document as saying.

“At the same time, we support the right of parents to raise their children according to their beliefs,” she said.

The European Commission wrote to five Polish regional councils in early September urging them to abandon statements that they are “LGBT-free” to receive funding.