EU court annuls Morocco trade deals on Western Saharan | International Trade News





Morocco did not have the consent of the people of Western Sahara needed for trade treaties, a European Union court has ruled.

A European Union court on Wednesday annulled EU-Morocco agriculture and fisheries trade deals, saying they had been agreed without the consent of the people of Western Sahara. The EU and Morocco issued a joint statement reiterating that they would act to ensure the continuity of bilateral trade. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement that they would take the necessary measures to ensure the legal framework guaranteeing the continuation and stability of trade between the EU and Morocco. The EU is the largest trading partner of the North African kingdoms and the main foreign investor, according to the 27-member bloc. Morocco and Spain are the countries most affected by EU court rulings. Morocco will lose 52 million euros ($ 60 million) a year, for four years, from the canceled fishing deal alone. The initial pact would have allowed 128 vessels from 11 EU countries to fish in the waters off the west coast of Africa. Ninety-two of those ships are Spanish. Western Sahara, a mineral-rich region, is a major point of contention for the North African nation. Rabat sees Western Sahara as its territory, but neighboring Algeria has supported a Western Saharan independence movement known as the Polisario Front. Polisario has been demanding the independence of the regions since the end of Spanish colonial rule in 1975. EU states and the UK have been complicit in Western Sahara’s involvement in trade deals with Morocco, legitimizing and providing material support for Moroccan occupation in violation of international law, War on Want, a non-profit organization focused on social justice. , said in a statement following the decision of the EU courts. EU states have a legal duty to stop normalizing, embedding and profiting from occupation, War on Want added. In 1991, Morocco and the Polisario Front agreed on a United Nations-mediated ceasefire that also invited a peacekeeping mission. Pro-Polisario campaigns have still sought to challenge EU trade deals with Morocco in court because they cover the desert region. The EU General Court, the second highest chamber of the blocs, ruled on Wednesday that the Polisario Front was internationally recognized as the representative of the people of Western Sahara and that the bloc did not agree with the Sahara people before securing agreements with Morocco. from #saharawi refugee camps, a message of gratitude for #European_Gjykata With From the Sahrawi refugee camps, a message of gratitude for #European_Gjykata with pic.twitter.com/0qkSilwRoo Me Oubi Bachir (@oubibachir) September 29, 2021 Oubi Bachir, Polisario’s representative to the EU, celebrated a major victory for the desert cause in a Twitter message. The court said the cancellation of the agreements would not take effect immediately, but only after the two-month period for filing an appeal or after a final decision on whether an appeal had been lodged. Morocco has offered autonomy to Western Sahara, but Algeria and the Polisario Front have rejected it. They insist on a referendum promising independence. The United States last year recognized the Rabats sovereignty over Western Saharan, and more than 20 nations, mostly African and Arab, have opened consulates in the territory. The European Court of Justice ruled in February 2018 that a fisheries agreement between the EU and Morocco could not include waters outside Western Sahara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/9/29/eu-court-annuls-morocco-trade-deals-over-western-sahara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos