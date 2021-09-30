Najla Bouden Ramadhane New Tunisian Prime Minister AppointedExBulletin







change the title Slim Abid / AP

Slim Abid / AP Najla Bouden Ramadhane, an experienced university engineer at the World Bank, has stepped out of the political darkness to become the first female prime minister of Tunisia and the Arab world. Ramadhane was appointed to the post Wednesday after Kais Saied, who became president two years ago, ousted her predecessor in July and suspended parliament, Reuters reported. Saied justified his actions as interim measures to help address the country’s economic crisis and COVID-19 emergency. However, since then, the coronavirus cases in the country have dropped, while Saied, a former professor of constitutional law, has continued to push for more one-sided power that his opponents see as a coup. The new prime minister is a 60-year-old professor of geosciences at the National School of Engineering in Tunisia, according to national, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. She will leave her current position as director general of quality at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, where she is overseeing World Bank programs, the news agency said. Ramadhane’s appointment appears to be aimed at appeasing critics of Saied, who has been under pressure at home and abroad to form a new government in the North African country, which was at the epicenter of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising and money that was rejected. an authoritarian leader in favor of democracy. In a move to further consolidate power, Saied said last week that he would essentially delete the constitution, appointing his cabinet and deciding by “legislative texts“ Although his initial move to tighten power in July was supported by popular discontent in the form of street protests, demonstrators have also come out to oppose his latest seizure of power. In a video posted online, Saied reportedly praised Ramadhane’s appointment as “historic”, saying it was “a” [honor] for Tunisia and a tribute to Tunisian women, “he told Reuters. He said he had asked her to propose a new cabinet soon” because we have lost a lot of time. “

