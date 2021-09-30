UN parents, teachers, unions call on school districts to impose masked mandates

The extension of the mask mandate from Vancouver School District that will include kindergarten through third grade starting Monday has prompted calls for more districts in British Columbia to follow suit in the absence of a public health order across the province.

Vancouver District notified parents of the change in a letter Wednesday following a unanimous vote by board members concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in children.

Vancouver School District Mayor Carmen Cho said in the letter that requiring all students to wear masks will provide an extra layer of protection to limit the spread of the virus.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has resisted calls from parents and teachers to make face masks mandatory for all students, saying ventilation and restrictions on mixing between classes in different classrooms are also important factors in schools.

Henry said Tuesday that more children between the ages of 5 and 11 are being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the eastern Fraser Health region because they are not eligible for vaccines and because of lower vaccination levels in at least four communities there.

Kyenta Martins, who speaks for the parent-led group, the BC Safe Schools Coalition, said an increase in cases should spur a nationwide masked mandate for all children if the goal is for students to learn in schools.

“We are looking for better distance learning for those who are unable to enter the classroom,” she said.

“We are looking for quick tests. And we are still looking for transparency and data because the data they put on the website is not accurate.”

Henry dismissed the rapid testing as unreliable, including for residents of long-term care facilities earlier in the pandemic, and said on Tuesday that regional health authorities would post potential COVID-19 exposures to schools on their websites. internet so that parents have an authoritative source of information.

“It takes time for public health to be notified of a positive laboratory test and do that important case investigation to understand what environments people were in, where they could have taken it and where they could have transmitted it to others,” she said. tha.

The BC Teachers Federation demanded a mask for months before Henry implemented it last March, and union president Terry Mooring said Wednesday there is no plausible reason not to extend it now to the new classes.

“We would like other school boards to follow the example of what the Vancouver School Board did,” she said. “Believers have the ultimate responsibility to make sure schools are healthy and safe spaces.”

The Canadian Public Employees Union BC (CUPE BC), which represents about 30,000 workers in the public education system, said in a statement that it welcomes the Vancouver board decision to extend the mask mandate for all students and that it encourages believers in the whole province to vote in favor of a similar extension.

“Clearly, the Delta variant has changed the situation in schools,” said Karen Ranalletta, president of the union’s provincial chapter.

Mask mandates in schools vary by province. In Alberta, for example, masks became mandatory in enclosed public spaces earlier this month, but schools were excluded, with school boards left to set their own policies.

In Ontario, masks are required indoors for grades 1 through 12. Quebec has focused its requirements on high-risk areas like Montreal, where face masks should be worn in common areas, while students in grades 5 e. up should also keep them in the classroom.

Amy Johnston, who teaches music for kindergarten in 6th grade at a school in Surrey, BC, said parents and teachers also asked Henry to put on masks in schools before a decision was made, and now is the time to extend that mandate to younger children.

“Dr. Henry seems to be okay with Vancouver doing it himself, so there’s no reason why other school districts should not hold all the urgent meetings to do the same,” she said.

Johnston said she disagrees with the county health officer that there is no mixing between classes because their movements are less restricted without the groups that were in place last school year.

She said her daughter, who is in kindergarten, happily wears a mask at school, so there should be no worries if children are unwilling or unable to use face masks to protect themselves.

Parents are that some school districts have not been provided with information on the state of ventilation in schools since the province promised improvements.

The Ministry of Education said all school districts are now reporting information about ventilation improvements through their health and safety committees and have been asked to make it available to the public.

However, Mooring said while Vancouver School District has improved ventilation with high-end filters, it is not so with all 59 other districts around the province and some information is not fast.