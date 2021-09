The developer withdraws from the deal to take over the Portage Place mall

A proposed deal that would have seen Toronto developer Starlight Investments get a dramatic change of Portage Place shopping center in downtown Winnipeg appears to be dead. An email from Michael Jack, Winnipegchief City administrative official, says attorneys for Starlighthave said they are unable to proceed with the mall purchase and will not seek another extension of the deal, which was already so delayed. repeated. Initially starlight made a bid of $ 69.9 million in 2019 to buy Portage Place and promised $ 400 million for redevelopment shopping center 440,000 square feet. The developer had said it planned to build two 20-storey residential towers above the mall, with 30 percent of the units designated for affordable housing, plus new retail and office space in the Portage Avenue complex. But the offer was conditional on three levels of government providing a mix of contributions and tax support. “We are certainly disappointed that this potential investment in our downtown is off the table,” said Clare MacKay, a spokeswoman for The Forks North Portage Partnership, which owns the land on which the mall stands and the park beneath it. said in an email statement. Wednesday. Jack’s email says Starlight’s lawyers informed The Forks North Portage Partnership, in which the city is a shareholder, that they were withdrawing from the proposed September 9 deal. The Peterson Group is the land leaseholder and owner of the Portage Place Mall building. It is not clear what their intentions are for the mall, the email said. Mayor Brian Bowman also expressed his disappointment at a news conference Tuesday. “It has taken many decades for this particular property to do more for our community than it has done,” he said. Starlight Investments declined to comment. The deal with Starlight Investments was subject to numerous delays. Most recently, in July, the city council agreed to give developers until October to draft a funding agreement with the federal government to move the project forward. Advisor. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel MacIntyre) said she hopes other developers come forward to take over the property. “We have a community eager to be part of the discussions on what is possible and necessary at the community level. It would be interesting to see what an RFP might look like moving forward with community consultation and input, she said in an email. “I just want to make sure Portage Place stays open and we don’t have another empty building, that would be very detrimental to our center.”

