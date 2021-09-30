Prison riots in Ecuador leave more than 100 prisoners dead





More than 100 prisoners have died in the latest clash at one of Ecuador’s prisons, the president said late Wednesday after he declared a state of emergency that would give military personnel control of the facilities and decide to prisoners in strict confinement. The riots at the Coast Guard, a crowded prison on the outskirts of Guayaquil, began Tuesday morning in two maximum security wards and led to 116 deaths and about 80 injuries, all including inmates, President Guillermo Lasso said. He added that the situation in the prison, a massive facility with nearly 10,000 inmates, was still not fully under control as of Wednesday evening. We are working to avoid further deaths, said Mr. Lasso, who called the episode sad. Emergency steps will stop inmates from gathering and accompanying, he said, and subjecting their correspondence to review.

It has been a deadly year in Ecuadorian prisons. In all, gang wars behind bars have claimed more than 200 lives in 2021, a number that has risen sharply in recent years. For example, in 2018, there were only 15 such deaths. International drug cartel-linked criminal gangs have increasingly tried to control prisons, where their most dangerous members and leaders are part of a larger struggle to control the lucrative drug trade. Ecuador does not grow many head leaves, but its neighbors, Colombia and Peru, are two of the largest producers in the world. Colombian cocaine traffickers and guerrillas have long used Ecuadorian territory for operations, and in recent years have begun to divert a growing share of exports to neighboring countries. Prior to the clashes these weeks, the deadliest gang confrontation was in February, when coordinated uprisings took place in three of the country’s most violent prisons, leaving nearly 80 prisoners dead. The horrific images and photos appeared on social media, showing torsos and crippled rivals holding the heads of their enemies. The prison system is now in deep crisis, many say, a result of underfunding and an overabundance of inmates awaiting sentencing. Increasingly, guards are seen as insignificant as gangs fight for control.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fausto Cobo, once in charge of the penitentiary system and now head of the Bureau of Intelligence, said the situation in Ecuadorian prisons was more than a punitive matter. This is a threat against the state, he said, from a power equal to or higher than states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/29/world/americas/ecuador-prison-riot.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos