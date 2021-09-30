‘Autumn and winter of misery’: Sask’s chief doctor says there may not be big Thanksgiving, Christmas gatherings

As Saskatchewan confidently records COVID-19, the province’s chief physician warned of a bleak end to the year, while the health minister was advised to “get vaccinated as soon as possible”, reiterating that vaccines are the way to emerge from the pandemic.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Paul Merriman said new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are “overwhelming” among those who have not yet received their shots.

Merriman last addressed the media on August 25, when he said that although there were signs that the province was entering the fourth wave of the pandemic, the provincial government was not prepared to order vaccinations.

Since then, 90 people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan, the number of people hospitalized has increased by 203 and ICU admissions have increased by 45.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan recorded one of its worst days in the pandemic, breaking numerous COVID-19-related records.

COVID-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the province nearly tripled last month, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Choosing not to get vaccinated does not only affect you,” Merriman said, adding that “life will get harder” for people who have not been vaccinated yet, as the province’s vaccination policy goes into effect on Friday. .

“Autumn and winter of misery”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahabsaid Saskatchewan is heading towards “autumn and winter of misery”. At the current pace, he said, there could be no bigger holiday gatherings this year.

“Not only will we not have Thanksgiving Day at this pace, but most likely we will not have Christmas and New Year at this pace,” Shahab said.

“If things do not change, other public health orders will probably be required,” he added, noting that it will be up to the government to decide which policies are in place.

While Saskatchewan schools have reported dozens of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the semester, Shahab said schools “are not the source of transmission.”

Unvaccinated families are directing broadcasts that are ending in schools, he said.

One-third of cases in Saskatchewan are among school-age children.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 update came shortly after the Canadian Medical Association called for closures in both Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has offered to help Saskatchewan fight its COVID-19 rise.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said his government has not asked the federal government to send soldiers or health care workers to support the COVID-19 battle in hospitals, but has discussed other areas of potential aid, including increasing access to self -Quick tests and making them free tests.

The Saskatchewan PND opposition is calling on the province to release its pandemic model, secure support from the federal government, and modify current isolation orders for children in schools.

“I absolutely take responsibility for everything”

During a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman encouraged residents to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” (Matt Duguid / CBC)

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday if he wanted to apologize for the government’s handling of the pandemic amid this recent rise in cases, Merriman said he takes “responsibility for everything”. But he also said he has no regrets about not setting policies to increase vaccine uptake earlier.

“I take everything as health minister as my responsibility. And in the end, it comes down to my desk,” Merriman said.

“I take absolute responsibility for everything. The good, the bad and everything in between that happens within the health care system.”

The Minister was also asked why more restrictions have not yet been implemented.

“It’s an extremely challenging situation. We’ve never seen this before,” Merriman said. “Public health measures are extremely important, but that will not lead to the end of pandemic vaccines.”

Merriman also said he would consider a request from Saskatoon city council to create a public health order restricting the collection of sizes in that city when it is filed.