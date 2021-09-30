How accurate are Covid home tests?





In the early months of a pandemic, getting a coronavirus test usually required a visit to a health care center, lab, or dedicated testing site, a process that sometimes involved long queues and waiting a week or more to get results. . Americans can now get quick virus tests from the comfort of their own homes. Many of these tests are available without a prescription and give results in just 15 minutes. Demand for the tests has grown in recent months as the highly contagious Delta variant has spread and schools and offices have reopened. All manufacturers are increasing production, but for now they can be hard to find, said Gigi Gronvall, a testing expert at Johns Hopkins University. Although rapid tests have their limitations, they are an important public health tool, experts said, especially if you know how to use them.

Having that information and being able to make better decisions is very powerful, said Mara Aspinall, a biomedical diagnostics expert at Arizona State University who is also on the board of directors of OraSure, which tests Covid fast. And the ability to do that at a time you expect is something we could not have done a year ago. What kind of tests are available? A handful of quick home tests are available without a prescription, including Abbott BinaxNOW, the Elovume Covid-19 Home Test, and the Quidel QuickVue At-Home Covid-19 Test. Prices range from about $ 10 to $ 40 per test, though President Biden has announced plans to cut prices by roughly a third. All three detect small viral proteins, called antigens. The tests require rubbing a shallow swab inside the nostrils and then exposing the swab to a few drops of chemicals. They give results in about 15 minutes. The tests themselves are quite straightforward, but each one involves a slightly different procedure, which has to be followed in writing. If you are doing tests at home, you should read the instructions and follow them carefully, said Dr. Patrick Godbey, former president of the American College of Pathologists. Dr. Aspinall agreed. This is not the time for creativity, she said. How accurate are rapid antigen tests? Polymerase chain reaction tests, which are usually considered the gold standard for virus detection, are usually performed in a laboratory and involve making multiple copies of the virus genetic material. This process helps PCR tests to detect even small traces of the viruswith

Rapid antigen tests, which do not amplify the virus, are less sensitive than PCR tests. If you get one during the earliest stage of an infection, before the virus repeats itself extensively, the test may turn out to be a false negative. Some of the antigen tests at home have an overall sensitivity of approximately 85 percent, which means that they are catching up to approximately 85 percent of people who are infected with the virus and lack 15 percent. In some studies, their performance in the real world has been even lowerwith

For the test are more sensitive in people with symptoms than without and are more sensitive during the first week of symptoms, studies have found. And antigen tests are excellent at marking people who have high viral loads and who are more likely to actively transmit the virus to others, experts said. Updated September 29, 2021, 8:44 pm ET The more viruses you have in your nose, the more viruses you are inhaling in the air and the more viruses other people can breathe, Dr Gronvall said. The tests are very accurate and relate very well to PCR when people are most infectious. Use repeated tests to routinely test students for the virus, for example can compensate for their lowest sensitivity. IN a recent study, the researchers found that when they tested infected college students and staff every three days, rapid antigen tests successfully identified 98 percent of infections, on par with PCR tests.

When and how should I use them? Quick home tests are a good option for people who have been exposed to the virus, who want to know if the sore throat is Covid-19 or just a cold, or who want a little extra reassurance before visiting a relative. unprotected or after traveling to a hot spot of the virus, experts said. People with symptoms can get a quick antigen test right away, experts said, but those who have had a known exposure to the virus should wait three to five days before doing so. Testing too quickly, before the virus has been able to recur, increases the chances of a false negative. And that’s a critical, critical part, Ms. Aspinall said. There are a lot of people who take a plane, get off the plane and say, I am negative that I can go visit my grandmother. Some businesses, travel authorities and other organizations may not accept home test results when proof of a negative test result is required however. I came out negative. Now What? Rapid antigen tests work best when used serially. If you test negative after a possible or known exposure to the virus, or after you have developed symptoms of Covid-19, you should have a second test a day or two later, experts said. The tests are a moment in time, said Dr Gronvall. You do not know the day or hour when the virus broke your immune system and settled down. But until the tests are cheaper and more readily available, it can be difficult to persuade people to use them often, she noted. We definitely need more tests on the market and we need them to be lower cost, said Dr Gronvall.

I tested positive. Now What? Rapid antigen tests are very specific, meaning that they generate few false positives. If you test positively, the error rate is quite low, said Dr Gronvall. If you test positive, you should isolate yourself, monitor your symptoms, and seek medical attention if necessary. Consumers should also report positive results to their local health authorities. “If we do not report the tests accurately, we will still not have a good idea of ​​the actual random load of how many people are running around that could be contagious, that it could pass this on to other people,” said Dr. Godbey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/29/health/at-home-covid-tests-accuracy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos