BC records the 2nd highest number of monthly deaths from overdose

British Columbia recorded 184 suspected overdose deaths in July, equal to the second highest monthly number in the province’s history.

The announcement Wednesday by the BC Coroner Service brought the province to 1,204 deaths due to drug toxicity for the first seven months of this year, on the way to eclipsing last year’s record of 1,734.

Vancouver recorded the highest number of overdose deaths at 46, but deaths were recorded in all 16 health care delivery areas, across all demographics.

“These are members of our communities and they still need to be with us,” Vancouver Coun said. Christine Boyle.

“We need to do more, and faster … we have heard from lawyers and activists and drug users that the current solutions are not good enough.”

In a statement, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Sheila Malcolms said “major, systemic changes” were needed to reverse the course of the crisis.

“The big changes we are working on will save many lives in the long run,” she said.

“This includes more diverse services that address the root causes of addiction, decriminalization to stop stigma against people who use drugs, and a more secure supply prescribed to separate people from poisoned drugs on the street.”

The postponement of decriminalization is increasing

The city of Vancouver is currently awaiting a decision from Health Canadaon whether to pass an exemption from federal laws that would decriminalize possession of small quantities of illegal drugs within the city limits.

Toronto will make a similar request, and the Center for Addiction and Mental Health has also joined advocacy efforts.

“Now that [federal] “The election is over, I hope we can see this move very soon because it is life or death for hundreds of members of our community,” Boyle said.

Boyle argued that municipalities had limited resources to deal with the crisis on their own without more federal funding and changes in secure supply and decriminalization policies.

“I’m sure there is more investment we can make to reduce the damage and we have continued to expand those types of support and services,” she said.

“But the big systemic solutions we need require provincial and federal action. Until then, we’re just trying to close the holes.”