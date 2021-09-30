Henry presents Wenger’s two-year World Championship plan on mental strain

World Cup winner in France Thierry Henry believes doubling the frequency of the tournament would be mentally exhausting for players and asked why FIFA seems to rely on the views of retired stars rather than active ones.

Plans for the two-year World Cup are being advanced by former Henry Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in his current role as FIFA’s head of global football development.

Henry was critical of the proposal on Wednesday while on CBS alongside former Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who went to Qatar for FIFA meetings earlier this month and appeared at a virtual press conference with Wenger to make the issue for the World Cups every two years.

Henry said he struggled with the pressure to play in a World Cup every four years. The FIFA show has been a four-year tour since 1930, except during the longest gap due to World War II.

Do you (FIFA) currently ask current players what they think of him? “Henry said. I played four World Cups and (three) Euros and I came out of them mentally devastated. And it has nothing to do with the games I played in it, it’s the preparation for the World Cup, the return from the World Cup after a season. at your club.So if you play every two years, mentally it is difficult for a player.

Along with 1998 world champion Henry at CBS Studios to cover the UEFA Champions League, former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher intervened as Schmeichel tried to make the FIFA case.

Carragher said he was in a phone call recently about plans with Wenger, former Liverpool team-mate Javier Mascherano and former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure. Carragher was then not named by FIFA among those he called a group of top footballers … part of the ongoing consultation process on the future of global football. But listed were supporters of Wenger’s plans: Mascherano, who played in four World Cups with Argentina, and Toure, who qualified three times with Ivory Coast.

Maybe I’ve not been invited to the other one because I’m not as involved in it as you (Schmeichel) and the pro World Cup (every two years), Carragher said. My big problem is why are we trying to get ex-players to support him? We will not play in it. Ask the players who will be playing in it now. “

The only players at the FIFA press conference earlier this month with Wenger backed the two-year World Cup.

Ask (Marco – in Italy) Verratti. Ask (Giorgio – in Italy) Chiellini. Ask (World Cup winner in France Kylian) Mbapp. Ask Mo Salahun (Egyptian), said Carragher. “They are the ones you have to get on board … not former players. No (World Cup winner in Brazil 2002) Ronaldo. No Peter Schmeichel.

Wenger has said he is consulting with the international FIFPRO players’ union.

The Frenchman’s priorities in the changes to the international calendar are for fewer trips for players and less disruption for their clubs ensuring there are more meaningful games.

The current system that typically sees Europe-based players taking long all-season home flights on short breaks for national team games can be replaced by a single block of fewer qualifying matches in October.

The international tournament would occupy June each year, with players proposed to take a mandatory 25-day break in July before joining their clubs.

I made a really bad decision in my career, “said Schmeichel.” Coming out of a World Cup, I got absolutely mentally upset and made a decision to leave Manchester United because I was not in a position to take a qualified decision as great as he.

Schmeichel made the decision to leave United a year after his only World Cup with Denmark in 1998. In an interview last year with the United podcast, he complained about the current four-year cycle containing only one World Cup and European Championship.

Every two years, your vacation goes, he said. You are back inside.

As CBS host Kate Abdo told Schmeichel on Wednesday: You are saying despite the mental effect it had on you, would you like the World Cups to happen more often? “

Of course, Schmeichel replied.

Would it feel like a World Cup, however, “Abdo added. Fans travel around the world… to go to these events once every four years. How much can they afford to do this every two years? in what way? ”

Henry questioned the 25-day break that Wenger said would be mandated for post-tournament players, with the potential for the continental championships also becoming biennial by securing a tournament every June and July.

It took me more than 25 days to heal, Henry said. Arsene is proposing 25 days physically yes, mentally no. ”

The European governing body UEFA and the Confederation of South America CONMEBOL oppose the passage to the World Cup every two years, which is the main target of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

