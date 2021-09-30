International
International borders will open by Christmas
Australia will open international borders for Australians until “Christmas at the latest”, Dan Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, said last weekwith
The country has implemented one of the world’s strictest controls on inbound and outbound trips since the pandemic began in 2020. Even cross-country movement for Australians is limited.
“I empathize with Australians who have been denied the opportunity to travel abroad this year is another reason why everyone should be vaccinated and we should stick to the national plan that our international border will open at this rate no later than Christmas“, Said Tehan during the speech of a National Press Club.
Australians are expected to travel with proof of vaccination as a QR code linked to their passport, he added.
Column:What does the extreme COVID blockade really look like in Australia? My family is living it.
Tehan expanded his statement during an interview with Sky News saying the national plan includes reaching the national vaccination rate of 80% and that “the extent of the state and territory is 80% then we would open the international border”.
It remains unclear when Australia may reopen to the rest of the world.
Can American travelers visit Australia?
Australia’s borders are currently closed to all travelers. Entry into the country remains available only to those who are excluded (eg travelers accompanying Australian citizens or permanent resident minors) or have been granted a individual exceptionwith
Passengers excluded from the US must provide a negative COVID-19 test, must be quarantined and perform health screening procedures at airports and other ports of entry.
Which EU countries are open to American tourists ?:A breakdown of travel restrictions in the EU by country
The US Department of State was appointed Australia a level 3 status on September 13, urging travelers to reconsider due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
Australia announced more than 47,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last 28 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
