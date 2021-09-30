Beijing Winter Olympics to receive spectators only from mainland China | World News





Only people living on the Chinese mainland will be allowed to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics next February, organizers said. Spectators must also meet “COVID-19 countermeasures “, but no details were given. Athletes, officials and employees of the Games who do not have a double-edged sword will have to be quarantined for 21 days after arriving in the capital. Those who can “provide a justified medical exemption” will get their “cases”. Image:

A curling contest held as a test event at the National Water Center

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said restrictions on participation “had to be imposed in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games”. They added that “they feel for athletes and spectators from all over the world”. “Playbooks” will be produced to define plans in detail. The first of these is expected in late October and the second in December. Athletes who are fully vaccinated will enter what is described as a “closed-loop management system” when they arrive. It will be operational from January 23, almost two weeks before the start of the Winter Games on February 4. It will stay in place for almost two months until the end of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games on March 13. Participants will only be allowed to move between Games-related locations for training, racing and work. There will also be a dedicated transportation system. Coronavirus testing will be conducted daily and athletes, coaches and officials will stay in special hotels. The IOC and IPC said limited ticket sales would “facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports”. It will also bring a “country-friendly atmosphere,” they added.

