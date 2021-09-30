Beijing Olympics bans foreign spectators, adds 21-day quarantine to unvaccinated participants





Less than two months have passed since Tokyo Olympics completed, but preparation for the pandemic-era Olympics is already underway. International Olympic Committee announced On Wednesday the new COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including vaccine protocols for athletes and a ban on foreign spectators. According to the guidelines, all athletes and participants who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to spend 21 days in quarantine when they arrive in Beijing. Athletes may present a medical exception for Games officials to consider, the committee said. Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to immediately enter the “closed circuit management system” – which “will cover all Games-related areas, including arrival and departure, transport, accommodation, food, competitions and opening and closing ceremonies, “the committee said. “Within the closed circle, participants will only be allowed to move between Games-related locations for training, racing and work. A dedicated Games transport system will be set up.” Those who will not stay in the Olympic Village will “stay in hotels contracted in Beijing 2022 that will comply with the COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games”. Furthermore, the committee said that all participants and people in the “closed circuit management system” will be tested daily for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. Emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on August 1, 2021. VCG / VCG through Getty

Only spectators from mainland China who meet the “COVID-19 countermeasures requirements” will be allowed at the Games. Specific countermeasures and ticket arrangements are still being finalized, the committee said. “The IOC and IPC welcome the decision to allow the sale of tickets to spectators residing in mainland China,” the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee wrote in a press release Wednesday. “This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and pre-Olympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favorable atmosphere to the countries. However, all parties feel for the athletes and spectators from all over the world, knowing that spectator restrictions from outside mainland China had to be put in place to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter. “ The guidelines were created after the IOC and IPC met on Wednesday and heard from Beijing 2022 officials as well as local Chinese authorities on how to successfully host the Games. More information about COVID guidelines will be released in October, the committee said. The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to start on February 4, while the Paralympic Winter Games will start on March 4. More



