LIVE VIEW: Gladys Berejiklian announces latest COVID-19 cases in New South Wales

New South Wales has recorded 941 cases of local coronavirus and six additional deaths as the blockade has been extended for more than a dozen regional LGAs until “Freedom Day”.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told the daily COVID-19 update on Thursday that 86.7 per cent of the eligible population had received one dose of the vaccine and 62.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

“We are approaching the first dose of 90 percent and we can’t wait for that important day,” she said.

Berejiklian said the state will “definitely” reach the 70 per cent double-dose target by Monday, October 11, allowing NSW to reopen to fully vaccinated.

The NSW government also announced it would “just go” to fund a JobSaver program extension to help businesses across the state break the deadlock as the Commonwealth ends its contributions to 80 percent of the double dose.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the schools will be reopened to students, with a stormy approach, a week earlier than planned.

“When we set the school opening date on October 25, we did it for two reasons – first to ensure security for parents and school communities and second to make sure we had already exceeded that figure of 70 percent of the dose. double, “she said.

“We did not realize at that stage how quickly NSW residents would take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“So this is a safe way to restart schools, but the scalable approach will remain in place. The education team has been dealing with the Health team for some time now.”

In a statement, NSW Health announced that home stay orders will be extended for an LGA number in NSW regional until Oct. 11 due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health risk.

LGAs include: Bathurst Regional, Bourke, City of Broken Hill, Central Coast, City of Cessnock, Dubbo Regional, Eurobodalla, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kiama, City of Lake Macquarie, City of Lithgow, City of Maitland, City of Newcastle, Port Stephens, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional, City of Shellharbour, City of Shoalhaven and Wingecarribee.

The LGA Snowy Monaro will also be locked in from 3pm on Thursday for seven days. Home stay orders apply to anyone who has been in the area since September 22nd.

Residents in the Mid-Western Regions, Hilltops and Walgett LGA will be released from the blockade as planned on Friday.

The six deaths reported Thursday include four men and two women. Three were in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.

Two persons from southwestern Sydney, one was from the inner west of Sydney, one was from western Sydney, one was from southeastern Sydney and one was from northwestern Sydney.

Four were unvaccinated and two had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have now been 337 COVID-related deaths in NSW during the last outbreak and a total of 393 in the state since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,090 cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 213 people in intensive care and 105 of them in ventilators.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said “while we have shown that we are pleased with the drop in cases” in southwest and western Sydney “now is not the time for complacency”.

There is still concern about Merrylands, Bankstown, Leumeah, Fairfield, Mount Druitt, Liverpool, Unanderra and Yagoona, Dr Chant said.

“Importers’s important that everyone comes in for testing and that everyone takes advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated,” she said.

“We are appealing especially to young people in that age group of 16 to 39. It is a critical issue.”

NSW Health administered 26,504 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 20:00 on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 9,988,739.

Of the 941 local cases, 231 are from South Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 177 are from Western Sydney LHD, 93 are from South East Sydney LHD, 82 are from Hunter New England LHD, 82 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, 63 are from Sydney LHD and 45 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD.

There are 43 from Western NSW LHD, 42 from North Sydney LHD, 36 from Central Coast LHD, 26 from Southern NSW LHD, three from Far West LHD, three from North NSW LHD, three from Mid North Coast LHD and one from Murrumbidgee LHD.

NSW Health said 12 have not yet been assigned to an LHD.

The state’s ongoing wastewater surveillance program has detected virus fragments in wastewater samples from Tweed Banora Point, Gunnedah and South Grafton in northern NSW, Gulgong in western NSW, Dareton in the far west and Moruya and Thredbo in southeast of NSW.

“Everyone in these areas is required to monitor the onset of symptoms, and if they occur, be tested immediately and isolated until a negative result is obtained,” a statement said.

941 local cases on Thursday – found in 120,993 tests – lead to the eruption of the highly contagious Delta state to 56,500.

It follows 863 infections on Wednesday, 863 on Tuesday, 787 on Monday, 961 on Sunday and 1,007 on Saturday.

The Great Sydney blockade – which began on June 26 – remains in place until vaccination coverage is reached at 70 per cent double dose.

The spread of the state emerged on June 16 after a limousine Bondi driver who was transporting an international plane contracted the virus.

NSW will reopen to fully vaccinated on October 11, according to the guideline for 70 percent double dose.

The state is then likely to achieve 80 per cent coverage of double-dose vaccination about two weeks later, signaling the easing of further COVID-19 restrictions – including returning sports to the community and raising bars – for the immunized.

The third phase of the NSW Freedom Roadmap – allowing unvaccinated people to participate in the community – will begin on December 1, when the government expects at least 90 percent of the population to be hit twice with two blows against the coronavirus.