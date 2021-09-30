Ottawa loses appeals to First Nations decisions on child welfare

OTTAWA – As Canada prepares to celebrate its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Federal Court has overturned Ottawa appeals against two human rights court rulings regarding the compensation and protection of the welfare of Nations nations. first.

“Winsht is a complete victory for children and for residential school survivors,” said Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Society for the Care of Children and Families.

“It was a rejection of all the weak arguments that the federal government has thrown at these children to try and avoid responsibility for their fair treatment, giving them the help they need and compensating the victims of their discrimination. . “

The court on Wednesday upheld a 2019 Canadian Court of Human Rights ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay $ 40,000 – the maximum amount allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act – to thousands of First Nations children and their families.

The compensation order came from another court ruling in 2016, which found that the federal government was discriminating against First Nations children in reserves by failing to provide the same funding as welfare services elsewhere in the country.

The 2019 order also applied to children of First Nations affected in the Yukon and those who were denied services – or experienced a delay in receiving services – covered by the Jordan Principle, which gives priority to helping Children of Nations First in need instead of arguing over what level of government should pay for services.

The court also upheld a second ruling on who the Jordan Principle applies to, as the court ruled that some non-statutory children should be covered under the policy.

The overrepresentation and treatment of indigenous children in care is considered by some advocates as a continuation of the devastating legacy of Canada’s residential school system.

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – joined by indigenous leaders, elders and survivors of residential schools – sat behind Parliament Hill’s Centennial Flame to mark National Truth and Reconciliation Day, which is being held for the first time. Thursday.

Speaking in French, Trudeau said reconciliation is more about understanding the mistakes of the past: it is also about understanding how those mistakes shape the present.

The prime minister spoke from a podium erected behind a pile of stuffed animals and children’s shoes in honor of those who lost their childhood in schools, not to mention the spare child welfare system and Wednesday’s court ruling.

According to an email from the office of Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, Ottawa is reviewing the Federal Court’s decision “and further information will come.”

“Canada remains committed to compensating the children of First Nations who left their families and communities and to continuing to implement important reforms of the First Nations Children and Families Services Program,” the statement said.

The issues at stake date back to 2007, when the First Nations Assembly and the Care Society first filed a complaint with the Canadian Commission on Human Rights, alleging systematic discrimination against indigenous children and their families.

Ottawa has argued that the court had overcome the issue of issuing a compensation order, stating that the case was a matter of systematic discrimination and not a class action proceeding.

The federal government also argued that the court unreasonably extended the scope of the Jordan Principle, given that the 2007 appeal concerned only the children of the First Nations Reserve and the Yukon.

Director Paul Favel concluded Wednesday that the compensation order was under the jurisdiction of the court because the Canadian Human Rights Act “gives the court broad discretion to create appropriate remedies to suit the circumstances”.

The court also found that in expanding the scope of eligibility for the Jordan Principle, the court was trying to “prevent further discrimination by adding additional categories of law that extend beyond the Indian Act”.

Favel also dismissed one of the government’s arguments that the court process was procedurally unfair, writing that “the court gave all parties a complete picture of what would be determined at each stage of the proceedings.”

Ottawa legal battles against First Nation children and their families have surfaced in recent weeks, with NDP Jagmeet Singh raising the issue several times in an attempt to portray Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as an ineffective leader.

“How do you restore trust when you have a prime minister who gets a knee one day, and then takes the local kids to court the next day?” Singh asked during the leaders’ debate in English.

The line prompted Singh and Trudeau to face charges, with the prime minister claiming his government remains committed to providing compensation.

After all, the court ruling shows locals that the legal system believes in their fight, Blackstock told the Star.

“The next thing you are showing … and this is the chapter the prime minister is going to write, is whether the Canadian government is finally ready to give up the sword and stop fighting these children and their families and do the right thing.”

At the end of his decision, Favel, a member of the Poundmaker Cree Nation, took a moment to reflect on the concept of reconciliation. He quoted Pitikwahanapiwin, also known as the Poundmaker Chief, who once referred to a story about a man who sat on a path for a long time until she grew up and he could no longer find his way.

“In my opinion, the procedural history of this case has shown that there is, and has been, goodwill that results in significant moves toward correcting this unprecedented discrimination,” Favel wrote.

“However, the good work of the parties is unfinished. The parties must decide whether to continue to sit by the wayside or move forward in this spirit of reconciliation.”

RP Raisa Patel is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal policy for Star. Follow him on Twitter: @R_SPatel