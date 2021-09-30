International news from the field: Europe





This week we focus on Russia, the fifth largest economy on the European continent and the 11th largest world in terms of nominal GDP at $ 1.6 trillion. It remains a large economy and a large market, and remains on the AMT radar for membership opportunities. The economy returned to pre-pandemic levels a few months ago, but the manufacturing sector has been messy. After months of expansion, manufacturing PMI recently shrank to 46.5 as orders and new production react to falling demand. However, high oil prices, a vibrant IT sector and copper demand should keep them on the path to recovery. For more intel industry and other small things, read on. In the first six months of the year, GDP grew by 4.8%, rising to pre-pandemic levels and should be maintained for the rest of the year. Recent Brent oil prices around $ 70 a barrel certainly help. FDI in Russia showed a decline between 2019 and 2020. In 2021, FDI is on the rise and has already reached more than $ 4 billion. The largest investments have been in non-ferrous metals, especially copper and IT, with China being the number one investor. The pandemic seems to have focused on the importance and power of small private businesses in Russia. These companies have recovered faster, and only a small percentage of the country’s 100,000 such companies have closed. Conversely, large corporations run by government agencies have continued to struggle to recover. This is reinforcing the notion that in order to improve the economy, the government must reduce its involvement in the private business sectors. This is especially true in agriculture. In general, the sector that is mostly private that will benefit from government assistance is IT. Russia has made significant progress in the sustainable development of IT. This search for IT innovation also coincides with efforts to modernize traditional industries, creating opportunities for transformational technologies. A coal mine in Yakutia, Russia’s largest region and which is 95% permafrost, recently opened to tourists and is the latest addition to industrial tourism. It is a concept that has taken place all over the country and includes metallurgical factories, steel works, watch factories and a museum of machine tools. There is a focused effort to develop the Russian Far East region with great incentives for both domestic investment and FDI. So far, the region has attracted over $ 50 billion in FDI. Unprecedented incentives are offered to those who would dare to start a business in the Kuril Islands, in the north of Japan. The city of Vladivostok is developing a satellite city, aptly named Sputnik, per 300,000 inhabitants and will include high-quality equipment to attract new settlers to the region. For more information, please contact Hubert Sawicki at [email protected] with

