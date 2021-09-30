International
On the eve of the First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation seen May Simon, Trudeau calls for unity – National
Governor-General Mary May Simon had some very personal reflections Wednesday on the eve of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
As the daughter of a white father and Inuk mother, May Simon said in a statement that she was not allowed to attend a residential school.
She stayed behind and was educated at home, while the other children were separated from their homes, separated from their families, and sent to residential schools where they were not allowed to speak an indigenous language or honor their culture.
May Simon, who was born in an Inuit village north of Quebec, recalled visiting families where the lack of children was a “tangible void”.
“I was a substitute, a loving substitute, for mothers and fathers who desperately missed their children,” she said.
“It simply came to our notice then. The pain of missing a part of our community. ”
Some residential school survivors told their stories at a ceremony Wednesday night at Parliament Hill ahead of Thursday’s Inauguration Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
The outdoor ceremony took place near the Centennial Flame, where stuffed toy piles and pairs of children’s shoes were left in honor of children who never returned from residential schools.
The Peace Tower was illuminated in orange and the survivor’s flag was raised at half-mast.
Celine Sochky said she was separated from her family at the age of seven, that she had seen fellow students being physically and sexually abused at school and had no one to comfort her.
Elder Inuk, Levinia Brown said, “as children attending residential schools, many did not hear that I loved you and we were made to think we were not that good.” They saw that some of their fellow students died “and we were left as children to process our grief alone”.
What Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Day will look like
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of the survivors and acknowledged that it could not be easy for them to tell their stories.
Canada is seen as a peace-loving country that respects human rights, but it is also a country that has made “big and terrible mistakes,” Trudeau said.
“Every nation is good at telling stories of how great we are, how heroic we were at the moment or had brave leaders at other moments,” he told the small crowd gathered for the ceremony.
“It’s harder to reflect on the truth of the mistakes, of the evil we have done in the past, but this must be this day, this day of truth and reconciliation.”
Reconciliation, Trudeau said, does not only mean looking back and understanding the mistakes made in the past, but acknowledging that Canada, even now, is living with the legacy of those mistakes in the form of injustice, inequality and systemic racism.
The Day of Truth and Reconciliation is not just for indigenous people, he added.
“And all of you as you go about your daily life, take a moment to listen to the stories of a survivor, to an indigenous old man who shares their perspective, their experiences in this country,” he said.
“And know that that story, their story, is also your story. And until we understand as a place that the story of each of us is our whole story, there can be no truth, there can be no reconciliation.”
Truth and Reconciliation Day aims to honor the missing children and survivors of residential schools, 140 of which operated nationwide from 1831 to 1998.
Some 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend church-run schools, many of whom suffered physical and sexual abuse, malnutrition, and neglect. More than 4,000 are believed to have died.
The Federal Court upholds the historic compensation order for indigenous children
“The legacy of colonization has had devastating consequences for indigenous peoples, including the loss of language, culture and heritage. This pain has been felt for generations and continues today, “May Simon said in a statement.
“These are unpleasant truths and often difficult to accept. But truth also unites us as a nation, unites us to dispel anger and despair and to embrace justice, harmony and faith.”
In June, Parliament quickly tracked down a bill that made Sept. 30 an annual legal leave for federal employees.
The bill was passed shortly after the tragic discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.
Since then, unmarked graves have been discovered at several other residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, while other former school sites are still being explored with radars penetrating the ground.
– With files from Hina Alam
© 2021 Canadian Press
