Victoria Covid Update: Big Final Parties Blame After State Hit 1,438 Cases | Victoria

Victorian authorities say Thursday’s rise in Covid-19 cases was completely avoidable, with large final parties and other social gatherings over the long weekend following up to a third of 1,438 new local infections.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he was confident the recent case numbers would be troubling to all Victorians.with

Thursday after a long weekend, and especially given what we know from recent interviews, many of these cases were completely avoidable, he said.

They will add further pressure to our health system and lead to more seriously ill people. I know it ‘s frustrating. I know it’s incredibly difficult. I know this is a 50% increase in yesterday’s daily numbers and I am sure it will be a big concern for all Victorians.

The Covid state response commander, Jeroen Weimar, was more specific, blaming social rallies for at least 500 of the latest infections.

The increase, the 50% increase in number, is due to a significant number of social gatherings during Friday and Saturday last weekends, other social gatherings, barbecues, backyard visits, he said.

Weimar said that if this trend continues, Victoria will grow from the favorable side of modeling the Burnet Institutes to the worst and most dangerous end of the spectrum.

Today is a significant setback in how we manage this explosion. It’s an important hurdle in our Burnet guide. If this trend is maintained today it could just be a big deceptive day, us [work] together and we go back down, he said.

If this trend continues, if we see similar numbers of cases over the next few days, then go a little below average in the Burnet projection, we were following favorably, well we jump into the worst quadrilateral.

As this jump comes just over a week after thousands of anti-vaccination protesters gathered in the city, Andrews said it is not yet clear that this was the new case that stems. But he noted that participants simply could not come forward to be tested.

I will tell you this way, if, at [contact tracing] interviews, people told us they were in protest, I get up here and say it, but the trend, this is not necessarily a clear trend, he said.

Five people died in Victoria in the last 24 hours, including a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Whittlesea, a man in his 70s from Moreland and two men in his 60s and their 90s by Hume.

The prime minister also announced that from October 4, the interval between Pfizer vaccinations at state centers will be reduced from six weeks to three weeks, once supply from the communewealth stabilizes.

We can be quite sure of what is coming to us during each of the weeks in October, so that I can announce that we, at state clinics, will reduce the interval for Pfizer from six weeks to three weeks, Andrews said.

But he clarified that this does not mean that there will always be enough supply.

This notion that we have everything we need and 500,000 more and all the staff, this is simply nonsense. It’s not just about what you get, it’s when you get it.

Andrews said messages from the communewealth were also confusing, even when you were just trying to figure out who to ask about the spread of the vaccine.

Hard to know, comrade … One minute is the general leading him, one minute is the minister, one minute waits until Friday, one minute you open the letter and he must have been with you a week ago … But we have now, my officials have enough confidence to advise me that I can get up here today and make the interval announcement, so that’s what they did, he said.

In addition, Andrews confirmed that an additional 88,000 doses of Moderna will be transferred from the federal government-run pharmacy network to state-owned centers. Pharmacies, which are still building capacity across the state, are unable to use all of their prescribed doses in a short period of time Moderna can be administered once it has been removed from sub-zero freezing conditions.

Again, [I say this with] no critical feeling, but as we had, I think, predicted at the time, it was very difficult for pharmacies to go from zero to hundreds of thousands of doses administered in the early stages, he said.

With case numbers now much higher than NSWs, which recorded 941 infections on Thursday, attention has turned to Sydney Victoria’s classification as an area of ​​extreme risk.

From Thursday, Victorian residents in these areas can apply for a permit if they are fully vaccinated, negative test within 72 hours of departure. However, they still have to be isolated at home for 14 days after their arrival.

Those who have been to a place of exposure, are close contacts of a Covid-19 case or with symptoms will go back, while non-Victorians are not eligible.

Extremely high case numbers on Thursday come a day after CFMEUs Melbourne headquarters were listed as a place of exposure to Covid-19 after anti-vaccination protests gathered outside the office last week.

The Elizabeth Street facility was designated by the Department of Health as a Level 1 site for Sept. 20, forcing staff and union officials to be isolated for two weeks. Outside the building it is also classified as a Level 2 site, with protesters being asked to be tested and isolated until they receive a negative result.

As of Wednesday, four positive cases had been linked to the office so far, Secretary of State John Setka blamed the disgusting behavior of selfish and reckless protesters for the blast.

With additional reporting by VET.