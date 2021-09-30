Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah shot dead in Bangladesh refugee camp





Mohib Ullah, who was in his 40s, led one of the largest groups of several communities to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military coup in August 2017.

Invited to the White House and to speak at the UN Human Rights Council, he was one of the most high-profile lawyers for Rohingya, a Muslim minority that has faced persecution for generations.

Rafiqul Islam, a deputy police supervisor in the nearby town of Cox’s Bazar, told Reuters by telephone that Mohib Ullah had been shot dead, but had no further details.

A spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the agency was “very saddened” by the killing of Mohib Ullah. “We are in constant contact with the law enforcement authorities responsible for maintaining peace and security in the camps,” the spokesman said.

Mohib Ullah’s group, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, made its name by documenting the atrocities Rohingya suffered during the Myanmar coup, which the UN has said were committed with the intent to commit genocide. In Bangladesh refugee camps, Mohib Ullah went from hut to hut to build a report of killings, rapes and arsons that were shared with international investigators. His organization worked to give refugees more voice within the camps and internationally. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council, he said Rohingya wanted more to talk about their future. But his high profile made him a target of fierce extremists and he received death threats, he told Reuters in 2019 “If I die, I’m fine. I’ll give my life,” he said at the time. Widespread camps in Bangladesh have become increasingly violent, residents say, with gunmen vying for power, kidnapping critics and warning women against breaking conservative Islamic norms. Aung Kyaw Moe, a Rohingya civil society activist and adviser to the Myanmar National Unity Government, the parallel civilian government formed after the February coup, said Mohib Ullah’s death was a “great loss to the Rohingya community”. “He was always aware that there is a threat, but he thinks that despite the threat if he is not doing the job he is doing, no one else would do it,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/29/asia/bangladesh-rohingya-leader-shot-dead-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos