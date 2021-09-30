International
Regina University students and his partners donated $ 2 million in scholarships
The University of Regina has received its largest donation ever from alumnus Nevan Krogan and his partners.
The money will go to fund the Haiti Children Project Scholarship. It aims to give students affected by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti a full scholarship to study any program of their choice.
The scholarship will go to 10 students from the Haiti Children’s School and will cover the cost of tuition, housing, immigration and living expenses. The total donation amount is $ 2.08 million.
“A lot of these kids are a lot smarter than I was or am now. And just giving them a chance I think will be an amazing opportunity,” Nevan Krogan said.
“You see, they will be here at the university and they will be some of the best students here.”
He said helping give young people an opportunity is part of the reason why donation is so important.
Krogan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Regina and is currently working as a laboratory scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. He said he would not be where he is without the training he received from the university.
He is turning to colleagues and collaborators he has earned during his career to raise money for the donation.
U of R President Jeff Keshensaid said the donation will change lives.
“This gift will change the lives of 10 students, promising students whose lives and families were devastated by the 2010 earthquake,” Keshen said.
The Children of Haiti Project is a non-profit organization that aims to bring education, food and medicine to children living in poverty in Haiti. The Haiti Children’s School was established after the earthquake, which devastated the country.
The magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook more than 2 million people. The school took children who were four to five years old and gave them education and security. Most children have stayed in school for 10 years, since the beginning of the program. The first group of students is expected to graduate in 2023.
The scholarship selection process is still ongoing. Some of the selected students will start studying at the university in the fall of 2023.

