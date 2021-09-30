Alberta registers 34 new deaths from COVID-19, admissions to ICU rise as Kenney discusses crisis with Trudeau

Alberta Health announced Wednesday that an additional 1,682 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province and another 34 deaths have been attributed to the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the active case number of COVID-19 province was at 20,306 cases, slightly less than the 20,513 active cases on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Interrogation statistics of Edmonton ICU staff dealing with harassment: AHS

There are 5,198 active cases in the Edmonton area, 4,884 in the Calgary area, 4,061 in the Central area, 3,851 in the North area and 2,294 in the South area.

There were 18 cases that were not related to a specific area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,084 Albanians hospitalized with COVID-19, with 268 of those receiving care at the ICU. That compares with 1,100 in hospital on Tuesday, with 263 of them in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney refused COVID-19 assistance from the NL Prime Minister

In the last 24 hours, 34 COVID-19-related deaths were reported at Alberta Health.

Most of those deaths – 12 – occurred in the Central area. A woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman and a man in their 90s, four women and a man in their 70s and two men in their 80s, all with pre-existing conditions, died. A man in his 90s without known conditions also died.

There were 10 deaths reported in the Edmonton area. Three women and a man in their 80s, a woman in their 90s, a man in their 50s, a woman in their 90s and a man in their 70s died. All had pre-existing conditions. A man in his 40s and a woman in his 70s without known conditions also died.

















High-level COVID-19 forecasts could see Alberta reach maximum ICU capacity by end of October: Kenney





The Calgary area reported six deaths: two women and two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s, all with pre-existing conditions, died. A woman in her 70s without known pre-existing conditions also died.

Four deaths were reported in the Northern area: a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s died. All four had pre-existing conditions.

There were two reported deaths in the South area where a woman in her 40s and a man in her 80s died. Both had pre-existing conditions.

As of Wednesday’s update, 83.4 per cent of qualified Albanians over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.2 per cent of qualified Albertans had been fully vaccinated.

So far, 296,466 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19, while 273,463 have recovered.

Kenney talks to Trudeau about the public health crisis

Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to each other Wednesday morning about the COVID-19 pandemic that prevailed in most of their conversations, according to a press release issued by the Alberta government.

The two discussed how the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross might be able to help with the health crisis by receiving a delivery of the Janssen vaccine (Johnson and Johnson) to Alberta and the importance of getting prompt antigen tests at employers. in Alberta.

Trudeau confirmed that the federal government has a “significant inventory” and will look at private sector availability.

According to the press release, Kenney asked Trudeau to supply Alberta with 20,000 doses of Janssen vaccine and the prime minister said “the federal government would be happy to help”.

















Alberta has seen an encouraging increase in COVID-19 vaccine intake since the $ 100 stimulus began: Kenney





Kenney told Trudeau that Albertans in low-vaccination areas have said they are waiting for Janssen doses to be made available.

During a news conference Tuesday, Kenney said Alberta would step up her efforts to dispel vaccine misinformation.

“Everyone will receive an information brochure by direct mail,” the prime minister said. “We will also run radio, digital and social media, as well as billboard ads to spread the word.

“We are also developing specific ads to reach populations where we are seeing a slowdown in vaccination, including rural areas for Albertans in the 1920s and 1930s, and other specific communities as well.”

Read more: 'Emergency Measures' Needed to Fight COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan: CMA

Kenney said the province would also work with pharmacies and Alberta Health Services to reach those who have received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The Alberta government news release said the two leaders also discussed the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project, the Line 5 pipeline crossing, and the federal government child care program.

Kenney told Trudeau that Alberta has approved a new negotiating mandate to reach an agreement on childcare financing.

















Trudeau says federal support will “come back” if Alberta blocks COVID-19





