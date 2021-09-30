The COVID-19 rapid testing program is for businesses, Ontario says, as parent groups place orders

TORONTO-Ontario is running a free fast-paced COVID-19 testing program limited to businesses as parents across the province tried to use it for their school-age children.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott said the program was designed to protect workers and allow businesses to reopen safely.

“No additional restrictions have been imposed on this program. Rather, we expect agencies to adhere to program parameters as with any government program, “Alexandra Hilkene said in a statement Wednesday.

Hilkene also noted past comments from the provincial chief physician, who has not recommended widespread surveillance testing for COVID-19 in schools.

Dr Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the province is “reviewing” the use of rapid tests in schools, especially in high-risk areas, and suggested more news could come soon on the issue.

“I want to reassure Ontarians, we are considering asymptomatic testing and its possible implementation in schools across Ontario,” he said. He argued that schools are safe with “excellent” protocols in place.

“An asymptomatic testing strategy will only further build trust and support our school system,” he said. “This is absolutely being addressed and stay tuned as we make further announcements on this topic.”

















Parent groups had begun ordering rapid tests through the provincial program to conduct asymptomatic surveillance tests in their schools. Some said Wednesday that those orders had been canceled.

Ottawa mother Regina Bateson saw her group order of 1,000 rapid tests canceled. She said it is disappointing that the tests could not go towards helping to protect unvaccinated children.

“It’s just hard to shut your head,” Bateson said.

An email to Bateson’s group from the testing organization – which was viewed by The Canadian Press – said the program must follow provincial guidelines and that the organization has no government support to distribute the tests beyond jobs.

“If community centers can order these tests, if businesses can order these tests, and if the province has millions of them … why aren’t they being used in schools?” Tha Bateson.

“Schools are the environment where we have a large number of unvaccinated people who gather indoors every day and eat indoors, taking off their masks.”

Children born after 2009 are currently not eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada. Moore said Wednesday that the province expects Health Canada to be able to review the effectiveness of strokes on children ages five to 11 in the “next two weeks”.

















Rapid tests are currently offered as an alternative for school staff who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The province has said education workers who are not fully immunized should take rapid COVID-19 tests twice a week before coming to work, with at least three days between tests.

Calls have been raised by opposition politicians to provide quick tests for students as well.

The young Democratic Democrats said Wednesday that the decision to remove parental access to the rapid testing program is a threat to classroom safety.

“Parents across the province have grown up to protect their children because Doug Ford failed to act. He should never have put families in this awful position in the first place,” said NDP education critic Marit Stiles in a statement.

“If the logistical challenge of rapid testing programs can be managed for businesses, it can also be managed to protect students and keep schools open.”

