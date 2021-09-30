“As we face the largest wave of COVID-19 infections ever seen in our province during this pandemic, we can not underestimate how severe the times have become.” Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia

Content of the article Alberta suffered its second-highest daily death toll from COVID-19 with 34 deaths reported Wednesday as intensive care physicians issued another desperate request for a nationwide blockade.

Content of the article Although the number of hospital admissions dropped by 16 from the day before to 1,084, the grim virus number continues unabated with the highest number of deaths since January 12, when 38 deaths were reported. At least 2,697 Albertans have now died from the disease and the number of patients in ICU provinces has risen by five, to 268. Just minutes before the final numbers came out of Alberta Health, intensive care physicians with the Alberta Medical Association issued a second horrific request in just as many days, issuing a public letter calling for a ceasefire in public places. We understand that enforcing public health restrictions across the province should be a last resort, used only in the most difficult times, said Dr Paul Parks, president of the AMAs emergency medicine section.

Content of the article As we face the largest wave of COVID-19 infections ever seen in our province during this pandemic, we cannot (overestimate) how horrible times have become. Parks noted measures recently taken by the UCP government, including the provision of vaccination certification cards, the use of which is enforced by businesses or municipalities. But he said this, in addition to mandatory mask regulations across the province, are not enough to curb a runaway COVID-19 wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Unfortunately, the (measures) are currently easy to bypass and are not being supported by any meaningful implementation, Parks said. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, and as our government insists on an observation and waiting approach, the entire medical profession is sending an SOS.

Content of the article The Canadian Medical Association delivered the same message Wednesday, with its president saying the health care system in Alberta has already collapsed, while calling on provincial and federal governments to take immediate action. This is beyond anything the healthcare system has ever faced in modern times, said Dr. Katharine Smart. What was being seen now is essentially no ability to provide any other acute care medication beyond caring for people with COVID. In the past 35 days, 360 Albertans have died from the disease, about 13.4 percent of all deaths recorded so far by COVID-19 in the province, including 90 in the last six days. Only Saskatchewan rivals Alberta in recent deaths per capita from the disease, which are more than double that of BC, Ontario and the national average.

Content of the article Last week, the head of Alberta Health Services, Dr Verna Yiu, said the availability of ICU beds often depends on patients dying in them. Another 1,682 cases of the virus were reported Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 11.2 percent moving stubbornly in the same high range in recent weeks. At a news conference Tuesday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the government would not bring in the measures required by doctors, arguing that those who were most targeted by them, the unvaccinated would ignore them anyway. He also said Alberta had not called for help from the federal government or other provinces in the form of medical personnel, although this may be encouraged, along with the prospect of transferring ICU patients to other parts of Canada and even in the US

Content of the article But the prime minister’s office said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for 20 minutes Wednesday morning and confirmed that the governments of Canada and Alberta are working to secure additional resources from the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross. The two also said they had arranged for the delivery of the 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine needed in parts of Alberta with a low vaccination rate. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan is working with Alberta to get another supply of monoclonal antibody treatments from the federal government, its Health Minister Paul Merriman said on Wednesday. Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and can help restore, enhance, or mimic the immune system. But even though Kenney said the worst wave of the fourth pandemic could not hit Alberta until the end of October, he insisted on Tuesday that his government would wait and see if the final measures taken and a dramatic takeover of vaccinations are sufficient to curb the COVID-19 wave.

Content of the article Over the past month, he said daily vaccination numbers have gone from 9,000 to 16,000. We have already taken proven measures three weeks ago and eight days ago, and continue to monitor the situation, he said, adding that restrictions could be increased if necessary. But at the same time, he acknowledged that the basic capacity of the Alberta ICU had already been exceeded by 184 percent, a system that has been kept on its feet by postponing thousands of operations, using operating rooms and intensive care surveillance and relocating staff. The health care system is already failing patients due to fourth-wave stress and is heading towards even darker days, said Edmonton infectious disease specialist Dr. Ilan Schwartz. Albertas are currently living without a (medical) safety net, he said.

Content of the article (A fire strike) is the only thing at this point that will turn the tide and restore some functionality. UCP governments sprayed the summer reopening and its reluctance to impose significant restrictions have left the province hurt toward prolonged disaster, NDP leader Rachel Notley said on Wednesday. A late October peak means Alberta hospitals will remain under tremendous pressure until December, said Notley, who called on the government to release its modeling data. And she called on the province to immediately seek substantial help from staff from Ottawa and other provinces, saying its gross negligence to delay. With files from The Canadian Press [email protected] Tweet: @BillKaufmannjrn

