Saskatchewan woman kidney surgery was delayed due to COVID-19
On September 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority reserved Jessica Bailey’s surgery. She suffers from chronic kidney disease and has been waiting for a transplant for years.
About a week later the JSC canceled it and all organ transplants in the province.
It was devastating, Bailey said.
She was overwhelmed by emotions and had to stop before continuing.
It was as if you had some hope that you would turn your legs and then they would grab you again.
On September 23, the health authority announced that it was so overloaded with COVID-19 patients that it was slowing down some services and shutting down others to divert staff to the ICU.
For Bailey, it means more waiting.
Basically the only thing that keeps me alive is dialysis, she said, which is painful and (lasts) 10 hours a day.
She said she first became aware of the problem when she put her arm in a blood pressure machine at a pharmacy three years ago. He simply told her to visit a doctor and about a year later, she was receiving dialysis.
Bailey told Global News that doctors tell him he has less than one percent kidney function left.
She started hoping the house would find a donor and her husband’s best friends volunteered before they knew it was a match.
I love her and have been her friend forever. And I love my wife and there is no way I can not love her, said Jason Anderson.
Speaking from Vancouver, he said he was in regular contact with organ transplant coordinators in both provinces.
“It ‘s not that I did not hear anything, it’ s that they did not say anything, he said about the communication about the announcement.
The pandemic has already slowed the process, he said, but now he believes the Saskatchewan coordinator has been appointed.
He told Global News that means the coded thumb machine he sent with his medical test results is sitting on an empty table.
I overcame the initial shock, he said, when asked what the announcement means to his friend.
My wife is still in a phase of denial.
Global News asked JSC if those in need of surgery could immediately do it in other provinces.
They did not respond within the deadline.
At a news conference Wednesday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said the government would restore services once it was able to do so.
I know there are people who have waited a long time either for their surgery, or organ donation, their procedure or their consultation, Merriman said.
And those decisions have been taken very seriously to make sure we are trying to protect those who come to hospitals against some of those people who might possibly be delayed for a short time.
Infectious disease doctor Dr Alex Wong told Global News that he only expects hospitals to become more crowded because cases are still growing.
We are only 20, 30 beds away from being able to survive anymore, and our peak still looks like it a few weeks away.
Wong said the provincial government should increase its testing and tracking capabilities and implement tougher guidelines to come out on top of what is happening in schools, nurseries, long-term care (homes) and hospitals because it is now out control.
Bailey said all he can do is sit and wait for the hospitals to be cleaned.
She was very open about what the canceled operation meant to her, saying that the longer she goes without a transplant, the more likely she is to die.
And she said it is not fair to deal with the consequences of other people’s decisions.
“It’s your right whether you want to get the vaccine or not, but it is taking away my right to live,” she said.
