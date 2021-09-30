World news today: 5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

1. Afghan downfall rooted in Doha deal with Taliban, says US general Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the fall of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to a 2020 U.S. deal with the Taliban that promised a full withdrawal of U.S. troops. “The signing of the Doha agreement had a really devastating effect on the Afghan government and its military psychology more than anything else, but we set a specific date when we would leave and when they could wait for it all to end. help, ”said General Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command. 2. China Belt and Road Plans Lose Momentum as Opposition, Debt Rises: Study China’s Great Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is in danger of losing momentum as opposition in target countries grows and debts rise, paving the way for rival schemes to oust Beijing, a new study showed on Wednesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File photo) Xi Jinpings “project of the century” is now facing major challenges and significant feedback abroad, according to a study by AidData, a research lab at William and Mary College in the United States. 3. Canada ordered to compensate indigenous adoptive children for discrimination A human rights court ruling ordering the Canadian government to compensate indigenous children and families in foster care for discrimination must stand, a federal court ruled Wednesday. The Canadian Court of Human Rights ruled in 2016 that the federal government allocated less funding for the services of children and families of indigenous people compared to non-indigenous people, pushing more indigenous children into custody. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (File) The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appealed the court ruling in 2019, which ordered the government to pay each affected child $ 40,000 CC ($ 31,496), the maximum allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act. The court ruling is expected to cost the federal government billions of dollars. 4. Britney Spears’ father was suspended as a caretaker Jamie Spears and Britney Spears are seen in this combined photo. (Photos / AP files) A judge has suspended Britney Spears father’s conservative who has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. Supreme Court Justice Brenda Penny agreed to a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears should relinquish his role as guardian. The move is a big win for the singer, who responded to the dramatic hearings in June and July that her father had to be out. 5 Ecuador says clashes between prison gangs leave more than 100 dead Ecuador’s penitentiary system said Wednesday that the death toll from a prison riot that occurred on Tuesday had risen to at least 100 and that authorities are still working to determine the full number. The South American nation on Tuesday evening reported clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fighting between prison control gangs in recent months. An ambulance leaves the Litoral prison after a riot in Ecuador on September 28, 2021. (AP) “So far we can confirm that there are more than 100 prisoners dead and 52 injured during the incidents that occurred on Tuesday, September 28,” Ecuador’s SNAI prison service wrote on Twitter, adding that police and prosecutors are still hetonin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/world-news-today-top-five-stories-7540839/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos