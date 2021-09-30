International
A riot at a mass prison in Ecuador has left more than 100 prisoners deadExBulletin
Angel DeJesus / AP
QUITO, Ecuador The President of Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle between gang members in a coastal blockade that killed at least 116 people and injured 80 in what authorities say was the worst prison bloodshed ever in place.
Officials said at least five of the dead were found beheaded.
President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency Wednesday, which will give the government powers that include placing police and soldiers inside prisons. The order came a day after bloodshed at Guitarquil Litoral Prison, where officials blamed gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the facility.
Lasso, visibly affected by the massacre, said at a news conference that what had happened in prison was “bad and sad”. He also said he could not guarantee that authorities had regained control of the blockade.
“It is unfortunate that prisons are being returned to territories for power disputes by criminal gangs,” he said, adding that he would act with “absolute determination” to regain control of the Litoral prison and prevent the spread of violence in prisons. others.
Images circulating on social media showed dozens of troops in Prison Pavilions 9 and 10 and scenes that looked like battlefields. The fighting was with firearms, knives and bombs, officials said. Earlier, regional police commander Fausto Buenao had said the bodies were in the prison pipelines.
Outside the prison morgue, relatives of the prisoners wept, with some describing to reporters the cruelty with which their loved ones were killed, cut and torn to pieces.
“In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar to or close to this,” said Ledy Ziga, former president of Ecuador’s National Rehabilitation Council.
Ziga, who was also the country’s justice minister in 2016, said she regretted that no steps had been taken to prevent another massacre following the deadly prison riots last February.
Earlier, officials said the violence erupted from a dispute between the Los Lobos and Los Choneros prison gangs.
Colonel Mario Pazmio, Ecuador’s former director of military intelligence, said the bloody fighting showed that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure” of Ecuador’s prisons, adding that the New Generation Mexico Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels operate through gangs. local.
“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday, urging the government to temporarily hand over control of prisons to the National Police. “The more radical and violent the way of killing,” the more they achieve their goal of control, he added.
The Ecuadorian president said care points had been set up for relatives of prisoners with food and psychological support. He added that a $ 24 million program to address the country’s prisons will be accelerated, starting with investments in infrastructure and technology at Litoral Prison.
Former director of Ecuador’s prison office, Fausto Cobo, said that within the penitentiary authorities, the authorities faced a “threat of power equal to or greater than the state itself”. He said that while security forces should enter prisons with shields and unarmed, they are met by prisoners with high-caliber weapons.
In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system after several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 prisoners being killed. Those deaths took place in different prisons and not in a single facility like the Tuesday massacre.
Earlier, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 inmates died in simultaneous riots at three prisons in the country. In July, 22 other inmates lost their lives in Litoral prison, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no casualties.
