Surrey School Board orders 12th grade kindergarten masks

BC’s two largest school districts, Surrey and Vancouver, have ordered masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as some parents become more concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.

The Surrey Board of Education made the announcement Wednesday to include new students in its masked mandate after the Vancouver School Board voted Monday to do the same. Provincial health officials have not made that request for all students throughout Christ

Surrey Supt Schools. Jordan Tinney said the board met with Fraser Health medical officer before posting a newsletter saying the masks would be required by K-12 starting Oct. 4.

He said the decision by the Vancouver School Board put the issue of masks in the spotlight.

Tinneyal also referred to section 13 of the public health order for changed masks this week which says, “Nothing in this order prevents an operator, school or post-secondary institution from having additional requirements regarding face coverage.”

“So it was like a green light that the boards had full sanction to go that way if they wanted to,” Tinney said.

He said parents have asked school officials for an extended mask mandate in the face of COVID-19 cases in schools.

“It goes hand in hand with notifications because when people get the notification that they see cases in schools and they are worried and then they ask the boards, ‘Why aren’t you doing more to keep our kids safe?’ said Tinney.

It is unclear how many school boards will follow suit.

The Westminster New School Board is convening a special meeting to discuss the issue Friday.

When you know better, do better. Many things have changed with orders and authority in the last 24 hours since the Board met, with this in mind, we will be holding a special board meeting on Friday at 12:00 to review the masks mandates and other processes. related to COVID in our district #newwest –@gurbeans

Parents mandate greeting masks for younger students

Rani Senghera, communications director for the Surrey County Parent Advisory Council, said the mask’s mandate to include kindergarten in grade 3, in addition to the upper grades, is a relief, but acknowledged that not all students will be able to agree with the new rule.

“As parents, that extra layer is very important, especially for all students, especially students who can’t be vaccinated. And I think a lot of parents have asked for that, and I’m sure there are some parents who, you they know, for medical reasons or for other reasons, their child cannot wear a mask, “Senghera said.

She said the parents were surprised that the change came from the local school board and not from the provincial health officer.