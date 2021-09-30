International
Surrey School Board orders 12th grade kindergarten masks
BC’s two largest school districts, Surrey and Vancouver, have ordered masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as some parents become more concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.
The Surrey Board of Education made the announcement Wednesday to include new students in its masked mandate after the Vancouver School Board voted Monday to do the same. Provincial health officials have not made that request for all students throughout Christ
Surrey Supt Schools. Jordan Tinney said the board met with Fraser Health medical officer before posting a newsletter saying the masks would be required by K-12 starting Oct. 4.
He said the decision by the Vancouver School Board put the issue of masks in the spotlight.
Tinneyal also referred to section 13 of the public health order for changed masks this week which says, “Nothing in this order prevents an operator, school or post-secondary institution from having additional requirements regarding face coverage.”
“So it was like a green light that the boards had full sanction to go that way if they wanted to,” Tinney said.
He said parents have asked school officials for an extended mask mandate in the face of COVID-19 cases in schools.
“It goes hand in hand with notifications because when people get the notification that they see cases in schools and they are worried and then they ask the boards, ‘Why aren’t you doing more to keep our kids safe?’ said Tinney.
It is unclear how many school boards will follow suit.
The Westminster New School Board is convening a special meeting to discuss the issue Friday.
When you know better, do better. Many things have changed with orders and authority in the last 24 hours since the Board met, with this in mind, we will be holding a special board meeting on Friday at 12:00 to review the masks mandates and other processes. related to COVID in our district #newwest
Parents mandate greeting masks for younger students
Rani Senghera, communications director for the Surrey County Parent Advisory Council, said the mask’s mandate to include kindergarten in grade 3, in addition to the upper grades, is a relief, but acknowledged that not all students will be able to agree with the new rule.
“As parents, that extra layer is very important, especially for all students, especially students who can’t be vaccinated. And I think a lot of parents have asked for that, and I’m sure there are some parents who, you they know, for medical reasons or for other reasons, their child cannot wear a mask, “Senghera said.
She said the parents were surprised that the change came from the local school board and not from the provincial health officer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/surrey-school-board-mandates-masks-for-kindergarten-to-grade-12-students-1.6194735
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]