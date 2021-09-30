News | News | Chery International





Chery has entered into a partnership with ASTANA MOTORS, a well-known car dealer in Kazakhstan, and the new products are expected to officially enter the Kazakh market in November, according to Chery officials.

Chery firm scene ASTANA MOTORS is the number one dealer in Kazakhstan in terms of sales volume, with strong strength, which operates in many automotive brands like BMW and has a complete manufacturing plant. According to the plan of both parties, Tiggo 7 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and other new Pro series will be brought to Kazakhstan at the end of November this year.

Astana Motors signing scene The Chery Pro series has been launched in China, Russia, Chile, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and other countries, and is favored by consumers worldwide. The Pro series models are equipped with the latest Chery technology, featuring Pro fashion design, intelligent Pro technology and strong Pro power. Since its inception, Chery has always adhered to independent research and development, which is known as “Chery Technology”. Chery has created a research and development team of more than 5,500 people through five global research and development bases. In terms of traditional fuel technology, Chery is the first Chinese vehicle manufacturer to own the engine, gearbox, chassis and platform technology through independent innovation. In terms of new power technology, Chery launched the EQ1, the first clean electric model of a Chinese car brand with a lightweight aluminum body. In terms of intelligent technology, Chery has released the strategy of the intelligent brand “CHERY LION”. Currently, L2.5 autonomous steering technology is used for mass production, and L4 highly autonomous steering technology is planned to be implemented in 2025. 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Chery’s global strategy. To date, Chery cars have been sold in more than 80 countries and regions, with global cumulative users of over 9.5 million, ranking first in passenger car exports to China for 18 consecutive years. From January to August this year, the Chery Group exported 165,858 cars, up 162.8% year-on-year. In Russia, Chery’s August sales rose 163% year-on-year, ranking first among Chinese brands. In Brazil, Chery surpassed Nissan and Chevrolet with a market share of 3.94%. In Chile, Chery has a market share of 7.6%, surpassing Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai. Since the beginning of this year, Chery has strengthened its presence in the Central Asian market. This time, Chery will launch the Pro series with new partner ASTANA MOTORS in Kazakhstan, and set up a new sales network, which is expected to open nine stores by next year. Under Chery’s global development strategy, it will continue to further explore the Central Asian market in the future and bring new Pro models and Pro service experience to local customers.

TIGGO 8 PRO Chery Overview Chery is a Chinese automobile brand with global influence. Chery has established a research and development team of more than 5,500 people through five global research and development bases, and has the most powerful research and development power of engine, transmission, chassis and other leading technologies among Chinese automotive brands. Chery is also the first Chinese automobile company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines and vehicle technology and equipment to the world. To date, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has established 10 overseas factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and services, with nearly 9.5 million users worldwide, ranking first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please follow Chery’s official social media account in Kazakhstan: Facebook: Chery Kazakhstan Instagram: chery.kazakhstan

