Holds us forward: how Foodbank is helping international students survive the Melbourne blockade | MELBOURNE

By the time Foodbank opens its doors to its CBD cellar in Melbourne, the international student line stretches hundreds of meters.

Most are hospitality workers who have lost their jobs every shutdown and are now trying to keep up with the rent or even fill their cellars. Most wait quietly in line Wednesday morning, but among the hundreds of young people in need, there are pockets of happy conversations and laughter.

Who Chandarana, Meghna Ganesh and Kanishka Chaudhray are doing their best from the waiting time. As much as they do not want to be here, they say their weekly trips to the food support center are one of their only chances to socialize.

It just keeps us ahead. It’s a way for us to get out of our homes, says Ganesh. I really couldn’t wait to have those networking opportunities through uni, but we didn’t get that chance. So yes, that’s the only thing we’re getting.

The group jokes about switching from online escort to online, but reconciling with the need to access Food Bank services just to cope has been extremely difficult for them.

We didn’t even tell our families initially that this was what they were doing because it would make them feel bad, Ganesh says.

Failure to reach Australia has implications for their families at home.

If it does not work for one, then the younger brother or others in the family are also discouraged from taking that step in the future, Ganesh says. It not only kills someone’s dreams, but it affects the whole family.

My younger brother was planning to come here for his bachelorhood [degree], but he abandoned that plan for now.

Who Chandarana, Meghna Ganesh and Kanishka Chaudhray get food at Foodbank. Photo: Christopher Hopkins / The Guardian

In the last 18 months, Chandarana says he has seen friends drain their last savings with no choice but to return home. With restrictions on national arrival boundaries still in place, this often means losing their ranks.

The only decision they had was to leave college, abandon their dreams and return home, he says. I mean, I thought I would help my family, but it’s the opposite. They are helping me.

Foodbanks chief executive Dave McNamara says it is a common misconception among Australians that all international students are cashed in.

I think there is a big misconception in fact that these kids are all being sent money from home, he says. But in fact, only 5% are rich. Most of them send money home so when they have lost their job, their families at home are also suffering.

During the second wave of Melbourne, international students were not eligible for employers. With more than a year of pandemic draining many people’s savings, it was a huge relief when the communewealth government announced that anyone who had a visa giving them the right to work would be eligible for payments. individual new disasters.

Sammi Lai lost her part-time reception staff job during the fifth block and was entitled to $ 450 a week in support. She says it’s enough to cover the rent, but there’s not much left for things like fresh fruits and vegetables, so she’s relying on facilitating food to get out.

When I lost my job I was, Oh, we are in trouble. It has been really hard, she says.

Support payments are not enough to cover fresh fruits and vegetables, students say. Photo: Christopher Hopkins / The Guardian

Italian international students Laura and Arianna, who requested that their names not be included, say they are extremely concerned about the prospect of the federal government starting to end payments after vaccination rates reach 70% of the adult population when Melbourne you will still be under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

We have these payments for a few more weeks and then we will be alone, says Arianna. Sure, we can start working again, but it will be a few hours and it is not enough.

It would be nice if the government would just open its eyes Melbourne is a very expensive city and we already pay taxes, more than Australians pay. School for us is more expensive. We’re a big, big part of Victoria’s income, so that’s just not fair.

Once the blockage is over, we just are not caring at all It is not fair for us to pay more, but when it comes to getting, we get almost nothing.

Laura says many students are now considering the state move to once again avoid income-free grip.

Most of the people we already know are planning to go to Queensland or Western Australia as soon as they can. They have a different approach to dealing with this, you know? Better the better for work.

Foodbank has been running the CBD pop-up pantry for almost a year now and McNamara says the line shows no signs of shrinking.

They were doing over 600 students every day [we operate], only in a four-hour period. And that has been consistent since we opened in October

We expected to support students from all over the CBD, but we had people coming from Frankston, from Mernda, from Truganina. People need help from all sides.

Demand for all Food Bank services has increased in 2021. Since the end of employer and jobseeker, demand has just grown steadily, he says.

We started making obstacles on the move in the sixth block, we made 450 cars in the first hour. Police had to close it for public safety because the queues were turning miles back and even over the West Gate Bridge.

It really took us home that this is not something from which we would recover quickly.