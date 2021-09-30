Former President Sarkozy sentenced to prison for campaign violations





PARIS A French court on Thursday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his failed 2012 re-election campaign by savagely exceeding France’s strict spending limits. Mr Sarkozy, 66, was president from 2007 to 2012. Although he is no longer active in politics and continues to be embroiled in numerous legal troubles, he is still an influential voice on the French right. He has not yet said whether he will appeal the sentence. This is the second time Mr Sarkozy has been sentenced to prison. In March, he became the first former president in recent French history to be sentenced to current jail after being convicted of corruption and influential selling for trying to illegally obtain information from a judge in a legal case against him. Mr Sarkozy has appealed the sentence, which suspended the sentence. However, he made him only the second former president in the modern history of France to be convicted of a crime, Jacques Chirac was found guilty in 2011 of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds when he was mayor of Paris.

The verdict against Mr Sarkozy on Thursday came after years of investigation and a trial in May and June, both of which focused on his re-election campaign in 2012 and France’s strict electoral rules. Under French law, campaign spending is limited to ensuring that candidates compete on an equal playing field. In 2012, the limit for presidential campaigns, per candidate, was approx 16.8 million, or about $ 19.7 million, in the first round of elections, and about 5.7 million, or about $ 6.7 million, in addition to that in the second round for the two main voters, who included Mr. Sarkozy. But suspicions that his campaign had exceeded those limits were raised after the election. Prosecutors launched an investigation in 2014, sparking unrest within Mr Sarkozy’s political party. In the end, prosecutors determined that the campaign had spent at least 42 million, or about $ 50 million, almost double the legal limit.

The case became known as the Bygmalion case, dubbed for public relations and event planning company suspected of issuing fake bills to Mr Sarkozy’s political party for rallies that were in fact for Mr Sarkozy’s presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued that the purpose of the fraud was to conceal excessive spending by electoral authorities.

Mr. Sarkozy has denied being aware of any false billing and he was not charged with wrongdoing in this regard. Instead, the allegations of illegal campaign financing relate only to excessive spending, for which he has already paid a fine. During the trial, Mr Sarkozy dismissed the portrayal of a luxury campaign, suggesting that fake bills had been used instead to enrich Bygmalion, led at the time by close friends of Jean-Franois Cop, the party president. Sarkozy and one of the former political rival leaders. Mr Sarkozy also claimed that in 2012 he was extremely busy with his presidential duties and was barely involved in campaign budgeting and logistics. I was the president, the leader of the Group of 20, and during the campaign, I led the political strategy, Mr. Sarkozy told the court in JuneWith the organization of rallies, sound systems, lighting I had better things to do. But prosecutors claimed Mr Sarkozy had ignored warnings from his aides, particularly over a host of campaign events, some of them expensive, large-scale rallies. As a veteran politician with many years of experience, prosecutors argued, he could not have ignored signs that his campaign spending was out of control.

Thirteen other people were also charged with involvement in the fraud, including former campaign staff members, party officials, a close aide to Mr Sarkozy and a former Bygmalion leader. But prosecutors concluded that there was not enough evidence to determine who had organized the fake billing scheme in the first place. Mr Sarkozy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the legal network that has plagued him since he stepped down. Some of them have been dismissed, including one in which he was accused of manipulating the heiress into the LOral cosmetics fortune to fund his 2007 presidential race. But Mr Sarkozy is still accused that his campaign received illegal funding from the government of the powerful Libyan Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi, who died in 2011. The investigation into those allegations, the most serious against him to date, is still ongoing. continuing. Despite a failed bid to return in 2016, Mr Sarkozy is still popular with the base of his conservative party, Les Rpublicains, which has not yet decided on a candidate for the 2022 presidential election. Mr Sarkozy’s approval is coveted by many of those who joke about this position. Mheut constant contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/30/world/europe/france-sarkozy-campaign-spending.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos