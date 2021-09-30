Philip Morris International closes $ 2.5 billion in new, 5-year business transformation-related loans

NEW YORK–(TELE BUSINESS) – Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announces that on September 29, 2021, the company entered into an agreement for its first financing instrument after the release of its August 2021 Financing framework related to business transformation (Framework). The new revolving credit facility (Facilitation) provides borrowing up to a total principal amount of $ 2.5 billion and expires on September 29, 2026, unless deferred under the terms of the loan agreement.

We are pleased with the commitment and broad support of lenders for our first financing instrument related to business transformation, said Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer. This credit relief further reinforces our industry-leading transformation and our commitment to accelerate smoking cessation and use our strong skills to develop products that go beyond nicotine and have a positive net impact on society.

In line with the Company Framework, Ease includes price adjustments related to business transformation based on progress in two of the most ambitious and strategic PMIs Business Transformation Metrics: Percentage of net income without PMI / tobacco and number of markets where PMI non-smoking products are available for sale. Adjustments may result in a reduction or increase in the interest rate and the commitment fee under the loan agreement if the PMI achieves, or fails to meet, certain set targets.

Investors, lenders and other actors can play an important role in fostering change by encouraging and supporting companies that are committed to transforming and improving their impact on society. said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer. We look forward to an ongoing engagement with our stakeholders in order to further accelerate our smoke-free transformation and set an example for other companies, inside and outside our industry.

The easing replaces the existing PMI of $ 3.5 billion in loan facility, which was scheduled to expire on October 1, 2022 and expire on September 29, 2021.

