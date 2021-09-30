



LONDONR Police officer found guilty of abducting, raping and killing Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old Londoner whose death sparked national calls for better protection for women, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison major British criminal. The sentence was announced a day after prosecutors detailed how Officer Wayne Couzens abused his authority and, under the guise of coronavirus restrictions imposed during a national blockade in March, deceived Ms Everard into thinking she was under arrest. Judge Adrian Bruce Fulford, who handed down the sentence, said that Mr. Couzens had irreversibly damaged the lives of Sarah Everards family and friends and had believed that the public had a right to have in the police force in England and Wales. People in Britain sentenced to life in prison rarely serve all their sentences behind bars, but there is an exception for the most serious murder cases, when a judge passes an entire life sentence, as was the case for Mr Couzens. In this situation, the perpetrator must stay in prison forever without ever qualifying for parole.

Tom Little, a prosecutor, detailed the case against Mr Couzens in Central Criminal Court in London this week. Attendees, including Mrs. Everards’s family, heard Mr. Couzens went in search of a young single girl to kidnap and rape. Mr. Couzens then confronted Ms. Everard as she was returning home from friends house and made a fake arrest to put him in his car, the prosecutor said. Mr Couzens, who was a diplomatic defense officer at the Metropolitan Police, presented an identity card to Ms Everard police and handcuffed her before evicting her from the city, raping her and eventually killing her and setting her body on fire. Mr. Pak tha.

Her remains were discovered seven days later in a wooded area near Ashford in Kent, approximately 60 miles from London. When defense counsel Mr. Couzens spoke on behalf of his client on Thursday, he said his client did not dispute any of the facts described by the prosecution, but argued against the possibility of a life sentence, citing his guilty plea among other factors.

Details of the attack calculated by Mr. Couzens and his abuse of power as a police officer have shocked rights activists and lawmakers who have pushed for a review of the approach to police violence against women. On Wednesday, before the sentencing hearing began, Metropolitan Police in a statement acknowledged that Mr. Couzens’s actions raise many concerns. After Mrs. Everards’s death, the government ordered a report by an independent oversight group to review police response to violence against women and girls in England and Wales. The report, published this month, called for radical changes across the system in approaching these cases. Zo Billingham, an inspector at its Majestys Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the watchdog group, told the BBC Womans Hour on Thursday that Mr Couzens’s actions had struck a hammer into the heart of police legitimacy. We can not dismiss Wayne Couzens as a single case, as a rarity, as a diversion, she told the BBC. We need to see that every single police force in England and Wales is now moving forward to show its communities exactly what it is doing to ensure that women are safe.

