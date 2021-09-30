Sarah Everard: Wayne Couzens, former UK police officer sentenced to life in prison without parole





Couzens was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison, which is very rare in the UK and reserved for extremely serious crimes. It means that the defendant is never considered on parole.

Sentencing in front of a packed courtroom, Lord Adrian Fulford described Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, as “the innocent victim of a series of grotesque executions” and called the case “destructive, tragic and utterly brutal”. . ”

The judge added that Couzens, 48, had spent the entire evening of March 3 “shooting a single woman to kidnap and rape”. Couzens was fired by the London Metropolitan Police in July, days later he pleaded guilty for the abduction, rape and murder of Everard.

Standing on the dock, Couzens kept his head down and his eyes closed, as he had done throughout the two-day sentencing hearing. The judge criticized Couzens’ behavior in court, saying it was a show of “pity for himself”. Everard’s parents, Jeremy and Susan, her sister Kate and many of her friends were on trial in Old Bailey, London – the main criminal court in England and Wales. A life sentence is mandatory in murder cases in the UK, but it is usually up to the court to set the minimum length of time to serve before the possibility of early release. Couzens life expectancy is extremely rare. According to data from the UK Ministry of Justice, there were only 60 lifers in the UK as of June 2021, out of almost 7,000 inmates serving life sentences. Couzens defense attorney Jim Sturman QC failed to convince the court that the crimes did not meet the evidence for imposing a life sentence. He argued that there were several mitigating factors, including Couzens’ early admission of guilt and what he said was true remorse, his underlying depression and lack of prior convictions. “He is filled with great hatred and shame, as it should be,” Sturman told the court shortly before sentencing. Everard disappeared on the evening of March 3 after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London. Her remains were found days later in the woods near Ashford, Kent – more than 50 miles from where she was last seen. Couzens was later arrested at his home in Kent, near where Everard’s body was found. There was no trial due to his guilty statements, but the sentencing hearing over the past two days was an opportunity for the prosecution to present the facts of what happened in March and for the Everard family to read statements of influence. Prosecutor Little summed up Couzens’ actions as “fraud, kidnapping, rape, strangulation, fire.” Little also detailed what eyewitnesses to the March 3 abduction saw, saying they noted Couzens handcuffed Everard, who looked confident and had her head down. They thought he was an undercover detective arresting a woman. Everard was alive for hours after her abduction and was transferred to Couzens’ car later that evening, the prosecutor said. “To do that and without her running away or without trying to escape or making noise, it can be concluded that he, at least, must have threatened her,” Little told the court. Prosecutors believe Everard died around 2.30am on March 4, hours after he was abducted by Couzens. Everard’s family was given the opportunity to speak in court on Wednesday, demanding that Couzens, who passed the hearing with his eyes closed and his head bowed, look at them as they read their statements. Sarah’s mother, Susan, said her daughter “spent the last hours on this earth with the worst of humanity. She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires … He treated my daughter like she did to be nothing and inclined by it as if it were rubbish. I am haunted by its horror. “ Everard’s disappearance sparked grief and anger on social media from women sharing their experiences of sexual assault, while also shedding light on the epidemic of violence against women and girls in the UK. A woman is killed on average by a man every three days in the UK, according to data from the Femicide Registry, an organization that tracks violence against women and girls. The group argues that the government’s new strategy to curb such violence “shamefully ignores” feminist victims. The government promised to take measures to combat violence against women and girls, but activists and the opposition say the steps it proposed were inadequate. The assassination of elementary school teacher Sabina Nessa earlier this month convinced many that nothing has changed since Everard was assassinated six months ago. London Metropolitan Police forces have also faced a barrage of criticism for their actions in the days following Everard’s disappearance. The women were reportedly warned by police officers not to go out alone after conducting door-to-door investigations into the case, prompting some to comment that this approach only fostered a culture of blaming the victims. Meanwhile, the police regulator, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating whether Met appropriately responded to a report that Couzens was improperly exposed at a fast food restaurant in South London in February. The IOPC is even investigating alleged failures by Kent Police to investigate another Couzens-related improper exposure incident from 2015. In a statement issued Wednesday, ahead of Couzens’ sentencing, Met issued a statement saying they were “sick, angry and devastated by the crimes of this man who betray everything we represent.”

CNN’s Tara John, Laura Smith-Spark, Kara Fox, Livvy Doherty and Schams Elwazer contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/30/europe/sarah-everard-murder-wayne-couzens-sentencing-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

