Indigenous Winnipeg activist has both concerns, high hopes for first day of national reconciliation

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A Winnipeg community activist and son of a surviving school, he has mixed feelings about the new federal holiday marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but hopes it will be much more than just a day off.

Michael Redhead Champagne worries that many Canadians will take the opportunity on Thursday to close their homes, go golfing or have a very long weekend.

He is particularly concerned that many schools across the country will be closed, including those in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories, the Yukon, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“My concern is that without the students all together in a learning environment on Orange Shirt Day, we are missing an opportunity to undo some of the damage that happened to a school,” he recently told Kapabamayak Achaak (or “Wandering Spirit”) Healing Forest in St. John’s Park, one of the oldest parks in Winnipeg.

September 30 previously was unofficially marked as Orange Shirt Day, which aimed to honor indigenous survivors and victims of the residential school system and reflect on Canada’s atrocities committed against indigenous people.

Earlier this year, the federal government created a new federal statutory holiday on September 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, officially approving it a few days after Secwpemc’s First Tk’emlps Nation confirmed the discovery of about 200 potential sites. of burial, presumably of children. of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC

The Kapabamayak Achaak Healing Forest in Winnipeg has four large grandmother stones representing the four directions. They include works of art by Mtis-Cree artist Natalie Rostad-Desjarlais. The Healing Forest is a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls for action for municipalities, focusing on education on reconciliation and the history of colonialism. (Karen Pauls / CBC News)

While many will have days off, Redhead Champagne thinks students should have an opportunity to hear from school survivors and take action for reconciliation on September 30th.

“I feel where we made the mistake, we also have to go and fix it in the same environment. And so for me, a lot of reconciliation education solutions and solutions have to do with what happens in the fourth quarter of those walls. schools “.

Prolonged effects

More than 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced to attend residential schools throughout their more than 100-year history, beginning in the late 19th century.

The National Center for Truth and Reconciliation based in Winnipeg has so far documented 4,118 children who died in residential schools, but the current number is believed to be much higher.

Thousands of other children forced to attend school were left with physical and emotional trauma that continues to affect First Nations families and communities.

The schools were funded by the Canadian government’s Department of Indian Affairs and run by Christian churches, with the majority headed by the Roman Catholic Church.

The new federal vacation is a direct response to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls for action.

Redhead Champagne hopes to get some of the cultural significance and humor of Memorial Day, but he sees it playing a different role for indigenous and non-indigenous people.

LOOK | Champagne Michael Redhead gives Cameron MacIntosh a tour of the Healing Forest:

A tour of a healing forest of Winnipeg Indigenous activist Michael Champagne visits Winnipeg’s Kapabamayak Achaak Healing Forest to talk about the impact of residential schools and his hopes and fears about the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 3:25

Anyone affected by residential schools should take the day to “set foot and relax and take care of themselves,” while non-native Canadians should spend the day educating themselves about the intergenerational effects that still so many people follow, he said.

Those influences are not all in the past. The Redhead champions use them every day as helpers in the inner city of Winnipeg.

Many residential school survivors are elderly struggling with housing, access to health care, addictions, over-representation in the justice system, and connection to their family, language, and culture.

Redhead Champagne has experienced it in his life, his birth mother was forced to attend residential school, all of her children ended up in the child welfare system.

“All of us kids experienced that family separation, even though we did not go to those schools,” he said.

“As we all grew up, we had to try to undo that damage and rebuild the bonds within our families with each other. And it has been difficult.”

This year is the first day of the Orange Shirt since the death of his birth mother, Redhead Champagne added, and he is mourning the relationship they did not have, which now will never be possible.

Kapabamayak Achaak Healing Forest is on the property of the former city of Winnipeg, near the Anglican Cathedral of St. John. Between 1820-1969, the Anglican Church ran three dozen residential schools and hostels. The healing forest planning team has used the cathedral charity number for donations. (Trevor Brine / CBC News)

The red-haired champagne hopes that National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will become a bridge and meeting ground between indigenous and non-indigenous people, an opportunity to share traditional values ​​in a way that will be healing.

With the closure of many schools across Canada, it encourages non-native people to participate in cultural and educational events. He also suggests reading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission 94call to action and 231calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls.

Redhead Champagne plans to take part in a healing walk from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in the Healing Forest at St. John’s Park in Winnipeg, where an all-day “Every child matters” powowow will take place.

“I would hope that the lessons within the indigenous communities that speak of holy children can be shared with non-indigenous people. I wish the understanding that what we do to the earth we [also] to do with ourselves can be shared with non-indigenous people, “he said.

“The whole purpose of all this is to create a more hopeful tomorrow for indigenous children, but for all.”

Support is available to anyone affected by the prolonged effects of the residential school and those caused by recent reports.

An Indian Residential School Crisis National Line has been established to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the national 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.