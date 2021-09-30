The medical officer in Saskatchewan is preparing for the winter of misery

Saskatchewan chief health official says patient testing is a “tragedy of our times”.

In a statement Wednesday, Dr Saqib Shahab said election and urgent operations were being delayed as resources and staff were distributed to COVID-19 hospital wards.

“We have a billion-dollar healthcare system, one of the best … in the world that is unable to do what it was created to do because it is dealing with a vaccine-preventable problem,” Shahab said. .

“It is a tragedy of our time, that being in a very privileged society, we are facing this dilemma.”

Read more: Saskatchewan woman kidney surgery was delayed due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan has the highest incidence and mortality rate in all provinces, while having the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

The story goes down the ad

Data compiled by Health Canada show that Saskatchewan residents are four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people in any province other than Alberta.

On Friday, the provincial trial for the vaccination program begins. The government is committed to more testing in the hope that it will help reduce the number of cases and serious illnesses caused by the virus.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said he has contacted his counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario to explore the possibility of sending COVID-19 patients there or using some of their healthcare staff. Merriman said Alberta does not have the capacity to help at this time.

Read more: ‘Emergency Measures’ Needed to Fight COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan: CMA

Saskatchewan is working with Alberta to get another supply of monoclonal antibody treatments from the federal government, Merriman said. Prime Minister Scott Moe is working with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the request.

Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and can help restore, enhance, or mimic the immune system.

“If that helps us get 10 to 20 people out of our hospitalization system, and some of our ICU, it’s definitely worth the investment,” Merriman said.

The health minister said the Saskatchewan Party government would not bring in additional public health measures other than those already in force: an internal camouflage order and a request to be isolated after a positive test.

The story goes down the ad

“Public health measures are extremely important, but it will not lead us to the end of this pandemic. Vaccines are,” Merriman said.

“If (people) choose not to get vaccinated and continue on that path, it will be a challenging time.”

















1:34

COVID-19: The city of Saskatoon calls on the state to bring restrictions on public gatherings





COVID-19: The city of Saskatoon calls on the state to bring restrictions on public gatherings



Since Saskatchewan announced the vaccine demand test, vaccine rates have risen about one percent per week from 0.5 percent per week in previous months, Shahab said. About 72 percent of Saskatchewan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Shahab said at that pace, cases will be on the plateau and it will take a long time for the fourth wave to fall.

“Not only will we not have Thanksgiving at this pace, but most likely we will not have Christmas or New Year at this pace. It will be an autumn and winter of misery,” Shahab said.

The story goes down the ad

Saskatchewan reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three other people died from the infection.

With nearly 300 people hospitalized with the virus, total hospitalizations at COVID-19 and admissions to intensive care units nearly tripled during August.

Saskatchewan Health Authority is increasing its capacity in bed, but says teams are facing pressure to conserve bed space.

“We are reaching a point where, if we do not see an increase in vaccination rates and compliance with current public health measures resulting in a significant decline in the number of cases over the next two to four weeks, this is leading us to a vulnerable situation for now, “Shahab said.

See the link »

<br />

