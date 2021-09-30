International
The medical officer in Saskatchewan is preparing for the winter of misery
Saskatchewan chief health official says patient testing is a “tragedy of our times”.
In a statement Wednesday, Dr Saqib Shahab said election and urgent operations were being delayed as resources and staff were distributed to COVID-19 hospital wards.
“We have a billion-dollar healthcare system, one of the best … in the world that is unable to do what it was created to do because it is dealing with a vaccine-preventable problem,” Shahab said. .
“It is a tragedy of our time, that being in a very privileged society, we are facing this dilemma.”
Read more:
Saskatchewan woman kidney surgery was delayed due to COVID-19
Saskatchewan has the highest incidence and mortality rate in all provinces, while having the lowest vaccination rate in the country.
Data compiled by Health Canada show that Saskatchewan residents are four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people in any province other than Alberta.
On Friday, the provincial trial for the vaccination program begins. The government is committed to more testing in the hope that it will help reduce the number of cases and serious illnesses caused by the virus.
Health Minister Paul Merriman said he has contacted his counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario to explore the possibility of sending COVID-19 patients there or using some of their healthcare staff. Merriman said Alberta does not have the capacity to help at this time.
Read more:
‘Emergency Measures’ Needed to Fight COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan: CMA
Saskatchewan is working with Alberta to get another supply of monoclonal antibody treatments from the federal government, Merriman said. Prime Minister Scott Moe is working with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the request.
Monoclonal antibodies are produced in a laboratory and can help restore, enhance, or mimic the immune system.
“If that helps us get 10 to 20 people out of our hospitalization system, and some of our ICU, it’s definitely worth the investment,” Merriman said.
The health minister said the Saskatchewan Party government would not bring in additional public health measures other than those already in force: an internal camouflage order and a request to be isolated after a positive test.
“Public health measures are extremely important, but it will not lead us to the end of this pandemic. Vaccines are,” Merriman said.
“If (people) choose not to get vaccinated and continue on that path, it will be a challenging time.”
COVID-19: The city of Saskatoon calls on the state to bring restrictions on public gatherings
Since Saskatchewan announced the vaccine demand test, vaccine rates have risen about one percent per week from 0.5 percent per week in previous months, Shahab said. About 72 percent of Saskatchewan’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Shahab said at that pace, cases will be on the plateau and it will take a long time for the fourth wave to fall.
“Not only will we not have Thanksgiving at this pace, but most likely we will not have Christmas or New Year at this pace. It will be an autumn and winter of misery,” Shahab said.
Saskatchewan reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three other people died from the infection.
With nearly 300 people hospitalized with the virus, total hospitalizations at COVID-19 and admissions to intensive care units nearly tripled during August.
Saskatchewan Health Authority is increasing its capacity in bed, but says teams are facing pressure to conserve bed space.
“We are reaching a point where, if we do not see an increase in vaccination rates and compliance with current public health measures resulting in a significant decline in the number of cases over the next two to four weeks, this is leading us to a vulnerable situation for now, “Shahab said.
See the link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8231138/shahab-covid-19-winter-of-misery/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]