The head of the World Bank arrives in Sudan, the first visit in 50 years





CAIRO (AP) The head of the World Bank has arrived in Sudan, from where he will give a virtual speech at the annual meetings of the financial institution and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. David Malpass landed in Khartoum late Wednesday on the first visit for a World Bank president to the East African nation in more than 50 years, according to the prime ministers’ office. Malpass met with Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and Finance Minister Gibreil Ibrahim, who hailed the visit as a sign that Sudan’s integration into the international community is advancing by leaps and bounds, Hamdoks’ office said. Malpass wrote on Twitter that the World Bank is eager to support Sudanese efforts to reduce poverty, boost economic growth, and improve living conditions for all Sudanese people. Sudan is now on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the overthrow of the army of former autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The transitional government faces daunting economic challenges. The country has been struggling for years with a range of economic problems, including a large budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods and high prices for bread and other staple products. Conditions worsened as the oil-rich south split in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of exports. The transitional government has recently launched a reform program that included a series of austerity measures such as currency fluctuations. and reducing fuel subsidies. The measures have led to increases in the price of fuel and other essential goods. The program is supported by the World Bank and the IMF. In May, the World Bank said it had allocated $ 2 billion to Sudan to fund major infrastructure projects along with others over the next 12 months. The allocation came after Sudan cleared up World Bank late payments, giving the government access to new types of international funding for the first time in nearly three decades.

